Now you can literally hug a Ghibli building.

Studio Ghibli is famous for conjuring up fantastical buildings in the anime world, but in Tokyo you can find a real-world Ghibli building, at the Ghibli Museum. As you might expect from an architectural design overseen by the studio, the museum building has splashes of colour, gentle curves and charming features that make it seem like it’s a living, breathing character, and visitors enter it through what’s known as the “Cake House”

Image: Ghibli Museum

Seen on the right of the photo above, the structure that houses the entrance really does resemble a cake, with a garden of greenery providing a splash of colour on top. The plump symmetry gives the Cake House a wonderful sense of cuteness and character, so much so that you might feel the urge to throw your arms around it – something you can now do, thanks to the new Cake House cushion.

This beautiful product takes all the charming features of the Cake House and plumps it up with true-to-life detail.

▼ The white plaster walls, for instance, wrap right around to the back of the cushion.

▼ The windows on each side are also beautifully replicated.

▼ Up top is the garden in bloom.

In front, we have all the main details – the curved door canopy, with round lamps on either side, and a beautiful wooden door with acorns, the Catbus, and Totoro’s sillhouette depicted in the stained glass. Up top are the words “三鷹の森ジブリ美術館” (“Mitaka no Mori Ghibli Bijutsukan” [Mitaka Forest Ghibli Museum“]), the official name of the museum that references its forest-like location in Mitaka’s Inokashira Park.

At 30 x 34 x 18 centimetres (11.8 x 13.4 x 7 inches), the Cake House cushion is satisfyingly large so you can easily cuddle up to it. The museum suggests using it as a lap cushion to rest your book on while reading, or using it as a comfortable nap pillow. It also recommends hugging it tight at the end of a long day, so its soft touch will “soften and lighten your body and mind”.

Even when you’re not cuddling up to the Cake House, it will bring a beautiful air of Ghibli enchantment to any room just by being there. Priced at 5,940 yen (US$37.53), the cushion can be purchased at the Mamma Aiutto store inside the museum and online while stocks last.

Source, images: Ghibli Museum unless otherwise stated

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!