Spirited Away and Kiki’s Delivery Service figurines double as cube-based calendars.

Look, we’ll be the last people on earth to snicker at anyone for owning an anime figure or two, However, depending on how much desk/shelf/budget space you have, you might sometimes find it hard to justify using some of it for purely decorative purposes, even if your fandom is for something as revered and beloved as the anime films of Studio Ghibli.

But what if the figure occupying space in your home or workplace didn’t just look cool, but also served a useful purpose? Then there’d be no reason not to have one, right?

So here is Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku adding some practicality to figures featuring characters from Spirited Away and Kiki’s Delivery Service. Each of them comes with a series of die-shaped blocks, which make them double as calendars. Rather than he standard numbers 1 through 6, the cubes’ markings allow you to display the month, date…

…and even the day of the week, acting like a calendar.

The Spirited Away calendar figure, showing Chihiro and No Face taking their memorable train ride, comes with a fifth cube bearing illustrations of Soot Sprites, washtubs, and other artistic motifs from the film, which you can position to give yourself a view of whichever drawing you feel like looking at that day.

Over at the Kiki’s Delivery Service calendar figure, we find the magical courier and cat companion Jiji positioned at the bakery where they board, waiting for customers to come in with parcels to send.

There’re a lot of great little details, like the various breadstuffs and old-school cash register, that really help create the feeling that a little piece of a Ghibli anime world has been pulled into ours.

▼ Ghibli food always looks delicious.

Size-wise, the Spirited Away calendar figure is 10.4 centimeters (4.1 inches) tall by 10.1 centimeters wide, and the Kiki’s one is just a little bigger, at 11.6 by 11.5 centimeters. They’re pretty close in price too, at 7,920 yen (US$54) for Chihiro and No Face and 8,250 yen for Kiki and Jiji, and thanks to a recent restock, they’re available now, here and here, though the Donguri Kyowakoku online store.

