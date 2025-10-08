Diplomatic mission is as happy to see the Forgers again as the rest of the fanbase is.

The Spy x Family anime was an immediate hit upon its debut in 2022, with a second season of the TV series and an anime movie arriving the next year. After Spy x Family Code: White hit theaters in December of 2023, though, the Forger family went on anime hiatus for almost two years.

As of this month, though, Spy x Family is back, with Season 3 debuting on Japanese TV on October 4, to the delight of fans across Japan, around the world…and in the German embassy?

Yes, the official Twitter account of the German embassy in Japan put out a tweet on Monday, the first business day since Spy x Family Season 3’s first episode aired, saying how happy they are that the show is back. But why is the German embassy so into the story of a husband and doctor who’s really a spy, a wife and office worker who’s really an assassin, and their adopted daughter who’s also a psychic? Because, as the tweet says:

“With elements such as a setting that’s [politically] divided between east and west, the style of architecture seen in towns, and the presence of a secret police organization, many people consider Spy x Family to be modeled on Germany in the past. Whether that’s true or not, thanks seem to be in order 😅”

To put a finer point on it, Spy x Family’s setting feels heavily inspired by the Germany of the 1960s and ‘70s. The conflict between the fictional countries of Westalis and Ostania is clearly inspired by the real-world Cold War, but the gadgetry we see Loid, Yor, and Anya interacting with suggests a largely pre-digital level of technology. The town the Forgers live in also has a more western European than Soviet aesthetic, and the closer contact between people of the two rival countries also brings to mind Berlin in the years prior to Germany’s re-unification.

▼ Coincidentally, Spy x Family’s Season 3 opening theme, “Akari wo Mamoru” (“Protect the Light”) is performed by Japanese band Spitz, whose name is the German word for “pointy.”

“With Season 3 starting last weekend, those of us here at the embassy will be keeping an eye on what happens next!” the embassy’s post goes on to say, so if you’re keeping up with the Forgers’ newest anime adventures, you’ve got something in common with German diplomats this fall.

