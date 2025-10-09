Totoro and the Catbus are joined by Jiji for this joyous new collection.

One of the great things about Studio Ghibli merchandise is the way the products aren’t just beautiful but functional as well. That’s certainly the case with this new collection, which turns some of the studio’s most beloved characters into pouches that can be used by adults and children alike.

The range begins with Totoro, from the 1988 movie My Neighbour Totoro, whose beautifully rotund belly is perfectly primed for stuffing.

The character’s tail is faithfully recreated on the back of the pouch, helping to bring the character to life no matter which way you look at it.

▼ On the ear you’ll find another adorable detail, in the form of a cute Soot Sprite.

The next pouch is dedicated to the blue “Medium Totoro”, who appears smaller than the grey “Large Totoro” in the film. In the way of pouches, though, both Totoros are identically sized, measuring roughly 19.5 × 14.5 × 3.5 centimetres (7.68 × 5.71 × 1.38 inches).

▼ The blue Totoro also has a cute tail on the rear…

▼…but on its ear you’ll find the white “Small Totoro” hitching a ride.

▼ For the next pouch in the series, the Totoros are joined by their friendly forest pal, the Catbus.

You’ll feel like your small accessories are going for a magical ride every time you pop them into the pouch.

▼ Finally, we have Jiji, representing Kiki’s Delivery Service.

This black pouch measures 17.5 × 12 × 3.5 centimetres, helping you to store small items like coins, keys and makeup.

Each pouch is designed to be held in the hand or hung around the neck, straddling the line between functional holder and wearable plush toy. Priced at 2,750 yen (US$18.34) each, the pouches can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (links below) while stocks last.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4)

