Recreation of Sora’s sword produces lights and sounds for all tiers of seven classes of spells.

Video game developer Square took some really big risks when it first created Kingdom Hearts. Trying to fit Disney characters, Final Fantasy characters, and original characters into a sweeping, multi-dimensional narrative could have gone very badly, and putting artist Tetsuya Nomura in charge of the whole thing meant he had freedom to get as stylistic as he wanted with the costume and prop design, including making the hero’s weapon an oversized key that he uses as a sword.

But credit to the Kingdom Hearts team for swinging for the fences, because the result was a unique series that’s captivated fans for more than 20 years, and the Keyblade has gone on to become such an iconic piece of video game weaponry that there’s a new, extremely detailed real-world version of it that’ll be available soon.

Premium Bandai, one of the high-end branches of the family tree of anime merchandiser Bandai, has revealed the Kingdom Hearts Keyblade Kingdom Chain, a recreation of the Keyblade wielded by protagonist Sora. Measuring 50 centimeters (19.7 inches) in length, it includes a Keychain attached to its hilt in the shape of the symbol of Mickey Mouse/King Mickey.

The Keyblade doesn’t just look the part, either. Pressing a button on the grip allows you to alternate between “fighting mode” and “magic mode,” producing sound effects from the game of the sword being swung, enemies being defeated, items being discovered, progress being saved, and no fewer than seven classes of in-game spells, with three power tiers for each and their corresponding colors lighting up at the sword’s tip.

▼ Fire, ice, lightning, healing, air, gravity, and stop spells are all represented.

Or if you’d rather wrap yourself in the atmosphere of Kingdom Heart’s non-combat moments, the Keyblade also comes loaded with two pieces of music from the games, “Dearly Beloved” and “Sora.”

The Keyblade is priced is priced at 9,900 yen (US$67), with preorders being taken through the Premium Bandai website here between October 10 and December 1 and shipping scheduled for March of 2026.

Source: Premium Bandai via Hachima Kiko

Top image: Premium Bandai

Insert images: Premium Bandai, YouTube/バンダイ公式チャンネル BANDAI OFFICIAL

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!