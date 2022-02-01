Hey, Buster, tell me what time it is!

January 31 marked the 25th anniversary of the Japanese release of Final Fantasy VII. A major turning point in the series, both in terms of its cinematic storytelling techniques and international success, Final Fantasy VII is one of the most influential video games of all time, and its 25th birthday has been marked by a flurry of official and fan art postings on social media celebrating its iconic cast and unforgettable scenes.

But one of the most eye-catching images of all came from the Square Enix Official Goods Twitter account. With everyone wrapped up in warm, fuzzy feelings of nostalgia for Final Fantasy VII, the merchandising arm of the video game publisher felt the time was right to show off its latest creation…which is itself all about showing the right time.

That there is a working clock in the shape of protagonist Cloud’s Buster Sword. Specifically, the design is the one that appears in Final Fantasy VII Remake, with the obvious difference of the digital time display on the flat of the blade. It even sports a pair of glowing Materia orbs.

In response to the reveal, Final Fantasy VII’s global fanbase has been quick to shout “I need this!” in a variety of languages, with reactions from Japan specifically also including:

“So awesome.”

“I can’t understand the logic behind this at all. And I totally want it.”

“Absolutely buying this.”

“It’s going to be so easy to open my wallet for this.”

“Thank you so much for creating something so beautiful.”

“Forgive me, husband, I’m buying this no matter how much it costs.”

“I think I’m going to get this as a present for my dad.”

Unfortunately, specs, including price and size, are scarce, with the announcement tweet simply telling fans that the clock is scheduled to become available sometime in 2022, and to look forward to more details to come. Oh, and it’s worth noting that the item’s official name isn’t “Buster Sword Clock” but “Digital Clock -Buster Sword-.” That format almost makes it seem like other weaponry-based clocks, like maybe a Digital Clock -Masamune- saluting Cloud’s nemesis Sephiroth, could be in the works too, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

