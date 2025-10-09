Limited-edition release turns a Japanese autumn flower into a beverage.

It’s been 20 years since Starbucks expanded its range into convenience stores and supermarkets with its revolutionary chilled cup series. Now, after a run of limited-time releases covering everything from white chocolate to matcha, there’s yet another exclusive flavour here to tempt us: the Earl Grey Blossom Tea Latte.

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because last year the chain released an Earl Grey Flower Tea Latte, which was billed as Starbucks’ first-ever floral drink. With the appetite for tea and flowers proving popular, this year’s beverage expands on the floral theme with a new blend that includes osmanthus (fragrant olive) and extra lavender.

In Japan, you’ll find osmanthus trees on city streets all over the country, and when they blossom in autumn their distinctive scent fills the air, creating a distinct aroma that’s commonly associated with the cooler months. Despite its popularity as a flower though, osmanthus is still relatively hard to find as an edible ingredient, and here it’s paired with layers of fragrant herbs and flowers, including bergamot, to create the sensation of “being surrounded by a luxurious flower garden”.

▼ With fresh-tasting milk and gentle sweetness, the drink is said to impart a sense of brightness and elegance.

While the drink is delicious on its own, Starbucks recommends pairing it with melon pan (melon bread) to further elevate the flavour. When combined with the delicate floral aroma of the latte, the sweet buttery flavour of crispy melon bread is further accentuated, creating a refined and enjoyable pairing.

Both the drink and the suggested sweet pairing present a new and exciting way to enjoy the taste of Starbucks, and we can’t wait to try it when it’s released at select retailers on 14 October, priced at 219 yen (US$1.44).

Participating retailers: 7-Eleven, Ito-Yokado, York Benimaru, York Mart, York Foods, York Price, Tenmaya Store, Yume Town, Yume Mart, Yume Terrace, Yume Mall, Yours, Maruyoshi Center

Source, images: Press release

