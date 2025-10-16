Mushrooms are in, bamboo is out this season.

For years now, Japan has been a country divided between Kinoko no Yama, which is a chocolate and cookie snack shaped like little mushrooms, and Takenoko no Sato, which is a chocolate and cookie snack shaped like little bamboo shoots. It’s a rather silly feud really, because Kinoko no Yama is clearly the better snack. It’s not even close.

▼ Top: Kinoko no Yama, bottom (where it belongs): Takenoko no Sato

Both are made by Japanese snack maker Meiji.

Kinoko no Yama even predates Takenoko no Sato, having been released four years earlier in 1975. That also means this year is the 50th anniversary of this unbeatable configuration of chocolate and cookie in an unrivaled balance of tastes and textures. And I think we all know what that means; It’s time for a fashion show!

On 14 October, the fashion show Kinokore, a mash-up of “kinoko” (the Japanese word for “mushroom”) and “collection,” was held by the makers of Kinoko no Yama, Meiji, and celebrated fashion designer Junko Koshino. After a show of Koshino’s regular works, a group of models in mushroom-themed garb took to the runway, sporting ensembles in chocolatey brown.

The final model also happened to be surprise guest Win Morisaki, singer, actor, and more recently spokesperson for Kinoko no Yama’s 50th anniversary. His long synthetic leather outfit was the centerpiece of the show for more reasons than just fashion. Another aspect of this fashion show was to highlight the use of cocoa husk as a raw material for textiles. When producing chocolate, the husks of cocoa beans are removed and usually discarded as waste. However, it’s now been found that they can by upcycled as a substance to make the outer layer of resin in synthetic leathers, one that’s much more environmentally friendly than the petroleum normally used.

After the event, Koshino herself came out to the applause of attendees. She mentioned that she usually doesn’t eat sweets, but tried Kinoko no Yama and loved them. She also said she never had the chance to work with a mushroom theme in design before and enjoyed it. That’s a little surprising since it’s hard not to notice some mushroom contours in her own look.

▼ Junko Koshino

It certainly wasn’t lost on the creators of this collaboration either, because in addition to the fashion show, a whole new mascot character was created in the form of Junko Kinoko. T-shirts bearing Junko Kinoko’s likeness and dyed with cocoa husk are currently being offered as prizes by going to the official Line account of Meiji Kinoko no Yama and Takenoko no Sato and submitting a receipt showing over 500 yen of either snack products were purchased to enter the draw.

Yes, it is certainly a fun-filled celebration for the best chocolate-cookie snack around. And don’t worry, fans of Takenoko no Sato, that anniversary will come in 2029. It should be an easy wait since anyone who prefers to eat those things must enjoy suffering.

Source: Meiji (1, 2), Oricon News

Top image ©SoraNews24

Insert images: SoraNews24, Meiji

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!