The kotatsu was developed under the supervision of a veterinarian and uses special Heat Loop technology to trap heat.

Now that the weather’s beginning to get colder, many Japanese families are getting ready to turn on their kotatsu heated tables to stay snug as a bug in a rug for the winter season. Since furry friends may also want to join in on the toasty warmth, luckily, there’s a new smaller-sized kotatsu on the market designed exclusively for pets with animal safety in mind.

Japanese home goods brand Dinos released the new pet-use kotatsu on October 28. Unlike kotatsu geared for humans, this one doesn’t use a heater, so you don’t have to worry about fire concerns when leaving the house. Instead, the futon portion of the ensemble incorporates Dinos’ trademarked Heat Loop technology that’s also used in the brand’s bestselling line of bedding products, which promises built-in insulation and heat retention qualities.

▼ For reference, the cat pictured is a mixed breed with a height of 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) and a weight of 1.6 kilograms (3.5 pounds).

The pet kotatsu is easily assembled and comes in three main parts: the table itself (45 x 30 x 30 centimeters), a table futon blanket (100 x 115 centimeters), and an optional floor futon blanket (42 x 52 centimeters). While it won’t comfortably fit larger-sized dogs, the product is sure to be a snug hangout for cats and smaller-sized canine friends who enjoy the dimness and sensation of being surrounded by something soft.

▼ The table futon blanket is also fully washable for when you notice it’s getting a little hairy.

Dinos’ pet kotatsu can now be ordered through its online shop as either a three-piece set (table, table futon blanket, floor futon blanket) for 18,880 yen (US$123.44) or as a two-piece set (table, table futon blanket) for 14,900 yen. If you end up getting one for your feline friend, we’d also be curious to know if you make any progress on determining the ideal kotatsu temperature for cats.

