Tokyo’s Haneda Airport is one of Japan’s major international gateways, and Terminal 3, the international terminal, is happy to serve as a symbol of Japanese culture. Its Edo Koji section is styled after the streets of 17th century Tokyo, during the samurai era, and there’s even a partial recreation of the historical Nihonbashi bridge.

This winter, though, Haneda will be adding another symbol of Japan: Godzilla!

A massive 40-meter (131.2-foot) long version of the King of the Monsters will be claiming dominion over a section of Terminal 3, staring down at all the puny humans milling about on the third floor. Though this is the departure lobby for international flights, it’s just one floor up from where arriving passengers come through customs, and since Godzilla is in the area before security screenings, it’s just a quick U-turn up to the third floor if you want to pay your respects to the kaiju right after you land in Japan.

Haneda says this is the largest indoor Godzilla statue in the world. The designers haven’t officially specified which of the many forms Godzilla has taken over its 71-year film career is serving as their model, but the blue glow of its spinal spikes matches the depiction in 2023’s Godzilla Minus One, the most recently released Japanese-produced Godzilla movie.

A more moderately sized Godzilla statue, this one explicitly based on the Minus One design, will be standing in the second-floor arrival lobby, and the floor’s information desk will have illustrations of some of Japanese cinema history’s greatest kaiju above it.

▼ As a mother with young children, does Mothra get priority boarding privileges?

Collectively called the Haneda Godzilla Global Project, the additions are coming to Haneda Airport this December, and are currently scheduled to be in place for one year. And if you don’t just want to see Godzilla at the airport on your Japan trip, but to have him in your hotel too, there’s a place in Tokyo for that.

