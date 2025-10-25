Esteemed plush toy maker brings over a century of tradition to three new Totoros.

One of the great things about Ghibli, outside of the movie sphere, is its willingness to support and champion local companies through its merchandise. Now, the studio has enlisted the help of Sekiguchi, a Japanese manufacturing company that’s been in business since 1918. Though it specialises in stuffed toys, most famously with its line of Monchhichi dolls, Sekiguchi is now breaking new ground by creating a trio of Totoro porcelain dolls for Studio Ghibli.

The dolls can be purchased separately, starting with the Large Totoro (6,600 yen [US$43.29]), which measures approximately 10.8 centimetres (4.25 inches) in height, 8.5 centimetres in width and 7.8 centimetres in depth.

Though the grey Totoro is perhaps most well known to overseas fans of My Neighbour Totoro, here in Japan the studio likes to shine a spotlight on the two other Totoros that appear in the film, and this range depicts them beautifully.

▼ The blue “Medium Totoro” (4,400 yen) measures 6.9 x 5 x 5.4 centimetres.

▼ And the white “Small Totoro” (3,300 yen) measures 5 x 3.4 x 4 centimetres.

The round-eyed figurines have such a charming, whimsical ambience to them that it’s difficult to choose a favourite. Sensing that might be the case, the studio is giving us the option to purchase them all as a three-piece set, priced at 14,300 yen.

▼ These dolls are cute from every angle, including the rear.

Although the set doesn’t represent any savings compared to purchasing them separately, it does mean you can purchase them all at the click of a button at the online store, and you can rest assured that you can own them all without the fear of one of them selling out.

▼ Because items this cute are known to sell out within days of being released.

Whether you purchase them as a trio or individually, each Totoro comes with its own box, which is perfect for storing or gift-giving.

The dolls will bring warmth and joy to your home, fitting in perfectly with any type of interior.

The dolls were released on 24 October, and can be purchased at the studio’s Donguri Kyowakoku retail chain and online through the links below.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4)

