Sometimes it’s good to be a petite Ghibli fan.

Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbor Totoro contains what’s arguably the coziest looking nap in the history of animation. In the scene in which we get our very first look at the cuddly forest spirit, he’s snoozing away inside his burrow until he gets an unexpected visitor as Mei comes rolling in, then proceeds to take a nap on top of his ample tummy.

With winter on the way, though, it’s going to be too chilly to sleep on top of Totoro. Luckily, there’s a warmer alternative: the Totoro sleeping bag.

Just restocked by Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku, this microfiber-lined sleeping bag is soft and warm, and, most importantly, looks like a smiling Totoro. The zipper pull is shaped like an acorn, and the sleeping bag comes bundled with a fuzzy-fabric pillow too.

That’s not the only Totoro-themed sleeping bag currently on offer from Donguri Kyowakoku, as they’ve also got a Catbus version.

And yes, they made sure to include all 10 of its legs.

The zipper pull here is a mouse, like the ones that hang off the front corners of the Catbus.

The Catbus sleeping bag comes with a pillow as well, with its own unique fabric pattern.

The sleeping bags are both priced at 19,800 yen (US$132) and can be ordered through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store here. However, before you toss out the bed you’re currently sleeping in for these seemingly obvious upgrades, be aware that the total length of the Totoro sleeping bag, including its ears, is 140 centimeters (5 feet, 5.1 inches), so it’s meant for petite and/or young Ghibli fans. The Catbus version, meanwhile is listed with a length of 192 centimeters (6 feet, 3.6 inches), though again that includes the ears and also the tail, so depending on your own height, these might have to serve as blankets instead.

