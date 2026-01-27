Totoro and the Catbus add warm and fuzzy anime charm to winter in Japan.

There are plenty of ways to show your love for Studio Ghibli films and characters. You could, for instance, take a walk in Totoro’s real-world forest in Japan, or send cute envelopes between friends. Or, you could strap your love onto a bag and sling it over your shoulder, with a couple of bag charms from My Neighbour Totoro.

These charms have an indelible charm, thanks to a mix of Sagara, chain, and machine stitch embroidery in the design. Sagara is a Japanese embroidery technique that creates a soft, voluminous pile effect, imparting a tactile, furry texture that’s perfect for both characters, while chain stitch embroidery adds interconnected loops for flexible outlines and raised details to enhance the curves.

▼ Machine embroidery adds to the three-dimensional finish.

The Catbus charm measures 5.5 x 15.5 x 0.4 centimetres (2.17 × 6.10 × 0.16 inches) and comes with a zinc alloy chain that has another surprise attached: the bus stop from the film.



The bus stop details are faithful to the ones seen in the film, with “七国山行” (“Bound for Nanakuniyama”) printed on the top, “稲荷前” (“In Front of Inari-mae”), as the stop name, and “東電鉄バス” (“Toden Railway Bus”) referring to the fictional bus company.

The bus stop and the Catbus make for a beautiful pair that’s sure to catch the eyes of passersby.

Joining the Catbus is titular character Totoro, displaying equally fluffy details on a forest green background.

The accompanying mini charm is shaped like one of Totoro’s most favourite forest finds, an acorn, with a Soot Sprite along for the ride.

It won’t be easy for fans to choose between the Catbus and Totoro, and by extension the bus stop and the acorn, but at 1,980 yen (US$12.85) each you could always purchase both.

▼ Pair them with these embroidered bags and pouches, and you’ll feel cosy and warm all winter long.

Both charms capture the beauty of Japanese anime while flying the flag for traditional craftsmanship, and they can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (links below) while stocks last.

