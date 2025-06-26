Hey, Totoro, can you hold our stuff while we go for a walk in the forest?

It may not be a travelogue or official tourism promotion video, but it’s safe to say that My Neighbor Totoro is a major reason for a whole lot of trips to Japan. For many people, the Studio Ghibli anime’s depictions of the Japanese countryside are their first inkling of the bucolic beauty waiting outside the concrete jungles and neon thickets of the country’s big cities, and “Whoa, this looks like something out of Totoro!” is something countless visitors have thought to themselves when they see farm and forestland in Japan.

So if Totoro is going to be inspiring people to travel to/in Japan, it’s only fair that he help them carry their stuff, right?

Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku has a whole line of Totoro travel bags, including a roller suitcase decked out with illustrations of the forest spirit frolicking in a clover patch, along with the white Little Totoro and some Soot Sprite friends.

▼ There don’t appear to be any four-leaf clovers, but who needs luck when you’ve got this much cuteness?

The rollers and TSA-compliant combination lock add convenience and security to the suitcase, which is 33 x 52 x 21 centimeters (13 x 20.5 x 8.3 inches) and has a carrying capacity of 30 liters. If you need more room, you’ll be happy to know that with the handle extended…

…you can slide it through a Totoro Boston bag.

This one doesn’t just show off Totoros on the fabric pattern, either, because the zipper pulls are little metallic Totoros too.

Actually, the suitcase also has Totoro zipper pulls, but they’re located inside, and a shiny silver color instead of the rustic bronze shade for the Boston bag’s.

Size-wise, these are both luggage pieces you’ll want to leave in your hotel or inside a locker while doing your sightseeing, but there are two day-use bags in the line as well, a backpack…

…and a “town shoulder bag.”

▼ The shoulder bag is also sized to perch nicely on top of the suitcase.

Prices start at 4,950 yen (US$34) for the shoulder bag, with the Boston bag 5,500, the backpack 5,940, and the suitcase 24,200 yen. The whole bunch is available through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store here following a restock, and if you’d like Totoro to help support your neck while you catch some Zs on the plane (and transform too), they’ve got you covered on that as well.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!