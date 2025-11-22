With chairlifts, an illuminated slide, and a dazzling Tamagotchi display, Illumillion is a must-visit spot in Japan this winter.

Around a year ago, our reporter Masanuki Sunakoma received an invitation from amusement park operator Fujikyu to visit one of the largest illumination events in the Kanto area. With expectations low, he went along to the event and ended up being totally blown away by what he saw. There were lights as far as the eye could see, and he was able to meet popular characters Rilakkuma and Korilakkuma, and later on he learned that the light-up won third place in the “Illumination Event Division, Excellent Entertainment Award” at the International Illumination Awards.

So when he received another invite this year, with the promise that the event had been powered up even further, he immediately hopped on a bus at Shinjuku that would take him to the park.

His destination was Sagamiko Illumillion at Sagamiko Mori Mori, an adventure resort surrounded by nature in Tokyo’s neighbouring prefecture of Kanagawa. about an hour by bus, or 90 minutes by train and bus, from Shinjuku. Mori Mori is a leisure facility that includes a vast space with hot springs, campgrounds, and an amusement park, making it a popular destination for adults and children alike. What makes the illuminations here so special is the fact that you can enjoy “a spectacular lightscape integrated with vast nature” as it incorporates the expansive land and slopes around the site.

▼ The first thing you’ll want to do after arriving at Mori Mori is snap a commemorative photo at the entrance.

Then you’ll want to take the Rainbow Lift to the mountain summit, which will make you feel like you’re flying over a rainbow.

▼ It’s super romantic, but the lifts get cold at night, so be sure to dress warmly.

Part of the fun of the lift is the anticipation of what’s waiting for you at the summit, and this year, there’s a special display ready to greet you.

▼ The “たまごっちのキラキラいるみねーしょん” (“Tamagotchi Sparkling Illumination”)!

The Tamagotchi surprise wasn’t just limited to lights, as several characters were on hand to light up the hearts of all who came by.

▼ Why hello, Kuchipatchi, Mametchi, and Memetchi! Hope you’re warm and have been well fed.

This glittery mountaintop world is heaven for Tamagotchi lovers, with photo spots all over the place.

▼ At these spots, you can take photos that make it look like you’re inside a Tamagotchi device.

▼ This display lets you interact with a dazzling Tamagotchi.

After walking through the brights lights of the Tamagotchi mountaintop paradise, you can set off for a ride on “たまごっちのほしぞらペだる” (“Tamagotchi’s Starry Sky Pedal”), a cycling attraction where you pedal through the sky at an altitude of about 370 metres (1,200 feet).

▼ It’s a thrilling ride.

After pedalling through the night skies, you can rest your legs with a trip on the “Light Train“.

▼ The view from the top of the Ferris wheel is truly magical.

The main highlight, though, which Masanuki was particularly excited about, is a 100-metre long slide called the “Magical Wave”.

The ride only opened this year, and the exhilaration of sliding down the brightly lit lanes is said to feel incredible. It’s the crowning glory of the park’s “Three major evolved experiential illuminations“, with the other two being the Rainbow Lift and the Starry Sky Pedal cycling experience.

▼ The view from the top of the Magical Wave is fantastic and frightening at the same time.

After placing his butt on the tube, Masanuki heard the staff member behind him ask, “Do you want me to push it straight? Or do you want it to rotate?” Without any hesitation, Masanuki requested rotation.

Wheeee! Masanuki immediately found himself spinning down the rainbow slope as staff smiled and waved goodbye.

“Wait! What? Whoa!” Masanuki found himself sputtering as the world spun by at speeds that left his head spinning.

▼ Well, this is one way to get a 360-view of the lights in the park.

The ride was far more thrilling than even Masanuki had anticipated, and as soon as he reached the bottom, he felt like running up the hill and doing it all again.

▼ But that’s when he saw…

▼ … the giant ladder truck tree!

This magical sight came together before everyone’s eyes in such a creative way, with strings of LED lights gently raised towards the skies to resemble a Christmas tree, complete with the largest glowing star we’ve ever seen.

▼ The giant tree, raised by the Mori Mori Fire Department, stands about 30 metres high.

The “Rising Show” as the tree-raising event is called, is said to be the world’s first dynamic tree illumination show that uses a real ladder truck, and it occurs on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at 5:40 p.m.

▼ With other sparkly trees around the park, Illumillion is a great place to visit at Christmas.

The lightup is being held from 15 November 2025 to 10 May 2026, although from April 6 onwards it will only be open on weekends and holidays.

Admission fees start at 1,000 yen (US$6.35) for dogs, with accompanying owners of course, while tickets for children and seniors start at 1,300 yen and adult tickets start at 2,000 yen.

Photos don’t do justice to just how sparkly and breathtaking the scenery is here, so whether you’re looking for a place to confess your love or spend time with family and friends, or a Tamagotchi or three, Sagamiko’s Illumillion has you covered this winter.

Site information

Sagamiko Illumillion / さがみ湖イルミリオン

Address: Kanagawa-ken, Sagamihara-shi, Midori-ku, Wakayanagi 1634

神奈川県相模原市緑区若柳1634番地

Period: November 15, 2025 – May 10, 2026 (open only on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays from April 6 onwards)

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

