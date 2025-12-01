A Ghibli take on a traditional Japanese New Year’s decoration.

We recently took a moment to ooh and aah over how cute Studio Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku’s Totoro kagami mochi plushie looks, and to learn a little bit about the traditional Japanese New Year’s decoration that inspired it. Stacks of rice cakes aren’t the only symbols of good fortune and prosperity that Japanese homes are adorned with at the end of the year, though, and today we’ve got another one with a twist: a Kiki’s Delivery Service shimekazari wreath.

Technically, I suppose we’ve got multiple twists here, since not only is there a touch of anime aesthetics with the presence of Kiki’s black cat Jiji, the wreath itself is a braided coil of straw. Shimekazari literally means “twisted decoration,” and they’re small, home-sized versions of the larger shimenawa ropes you might encounter at Shinto shrines, which serve as a barrier of sorts to ward off evil spirits and general misfortune.

Because of their more compact size, these New Year’s wreaths can be hung above your home’s entrance, on the door, or even inside, either on walls or interior doors. Donguri Kyowakoku officially classifies this as a “western-style decoration,” making it technically a secular ornament that can be used for non-denominational wishes of good fortune and festive cheer during the holiday season.

The Jiji figure is made of a mix of metal and resin components, while the wreath uses both artificial and dried flowers, and the straw is natural as well, ensuring that each wreath has its own subtly unique appearance.

The wreath measures 28 centimeters (11 inches) in length, putting it right in that easy-to-decorate-with sweet spot of being large enough to be noticed without being so big as to dominate the room. Priced at 6,050 yen (US$40), the Kiki’s Delivery Service wreath can be ordered through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop here.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku, Pakutaso

