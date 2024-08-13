Anime movie goods designed to “lift your mood, even on challenging days”.

Studio Ghibli knows how to add joy and colour to the world with its enchanting animated movies, but now it wants to add colour your actual life too, with a special collection called “Colour Your Life“.

Covering interior goods and fashion accessories for going out, the collection is inspired by Kiki’s Delivery Service, with products that “will lift your mood, even on challenging days“. Young witch Kiki and her magical black cat Jiji certainly know how to overcome hardships in their day-to-day so they’re an inspiring duo, and they’re here to keep our spirits as high as a witch on a broomstick, with loads of beautiful items to choose from.

▼ The first set of items, dubbed “Oi Kiki“, focuses on bags and accessories.

▼ The second set of items, “Gütiokipänjä“, brings the bakery from the movie into your home.

▼ The final set, simply called “Jiji“, stars the black cat from the film.

While a lot of the items in the collection were previously released at Ghibli’s Donguri Kyowakoku retail chain, they proved to be so popular that they sold out soon afterwards. Now, some of the most popular products are back in stock, including…

▼ Kiki’s Broom (5,500 yen [US$37.50])

▼ Jiji Lookalike Stuffed Toy (2,530 yen)

This cute plushie has soulless eyes to indicate that it’s the Jiji-lookalike stuffed toy that Kiki delivers, and not Jiji the actual cat.

It even has cute thread details on its neck, mimicking the stitch-up job that character Ursula does on the toy in the movie.

▼ Premium Jiji Big Piggy Bank (4,180 yen)

▼ Gütiokipänjä Bread Wreath (6,600 yen)

▼ Porcelain Music Box Jiji and Radio (15,400 yen)

▼ Kiki’s Coveted Shoes Ring Stand (4,620 yen)

▼ Eco Bag with Pouch (3,300 yen)

▼ The reusable bag pops into a pouch that looks like a tasty item from the bakery.

▼ Kiki’s Sign Wall Clock (7,480 yen)

While we’re happy to see these items back in stores, Kiki fans will be even happier to know there’s a brand new product being added to the growing collection.

▼ The Bread Wreath Keychain (1,100 yen)

This cute new keychain is like a teeny tiny version of the full-size bread wreath, which appears in the window of the bakery in the movie.

It’s a cute way to add some Ghibli magic to any bag, although it looks particularly nice with Kiki’s Journey Leather Shoulder Bag, which is also in stores now, for 24,200 yen.

If you really want to colour your day with Kiki, you can even purchase the heroine’s dress, which is designed to be worn outdoors and around the home. With so many wonderful products in store, it’s a great time to be a Kiki’s Delivery Service fan right now, and the products can be purchased in stores and online, while stocks last.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!