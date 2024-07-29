Adding magical flair to your everyday adventures.

Studio Ghibli has a knack for creating inspiring characters that audiences aspire to emulate, and one of those characters is Kiki from Kiki’s Delivery Service. The titular character’s sense of open-hearted adventure and resilience in overcoming challenges is something we can all adopt in our everyday lives, and now there’s a way to channel that spirit visually, with the “Kiki’s Journey Leather Shoulder Bag“.

▼ The shoulder bag is carefully designed to match the hue of of Kiki’s bag from the film.

Image: Studio Ghibli

Just as Kiki’s bag joins her on her journeys, this Ghibli bag can join you on your adventures too, with a more compact design better suited for daily outings.

Fans will love all the cute details, which include a covered button over the enclosure and a branded logo that mimics the braided bread wreath seen in the window of the bakery in the film.

Image: Studio Ghibli

Inside, there’s a sweet patch featuring Kiki and black cat Jiji, sitting atop the very bag that this one is modelled on.

▼ Hidden in the strap is a cute leather tag that reads “Miss Witch“, recalling the moniker that Kiki’s friend Tombo uses when addressing her in the film.

The bag measures 50 x 15 x 8 centimetres (20 x 6 x 3 inches), which is big enough to fit lots of daily necessities like a smartphone, wallet and 500-millilitre (19-ounce) water bottle.

Over time, the leather will fade and crease in a warm, worn-in looking way as a testament to all your daily adventures.

While you don’t have to be a witch-in-training to wear a bag like this, you will need deep pockets, as it’s priced at 24,200 yen (US$157.56). The high-quality material and fine details make it an investment piece that’ll last you years, though, and it’s been restocked at Donguri Kyowakoku’s Donguri Closet stockists (listed below) and online in limited numbers while stocks last.

Related: Donguri Closet Locations

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Images: Donguri Kyowakoku (unless otherwise stated)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!