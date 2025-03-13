Jiji, Lily and their cute black kitten are ready to accompany you on your daily outings.

Studio Ghibli’s 1989 movie Kiki’s Delivery Service centres on the story of young witch Kiki, but her magical talking cat Jiji just about steals the show. The black feline brings humour and charm to the narrative, and he continues to melt our hearts in the credits, when we see his relationship with white puss Lily has blossomed to give them four kittens, one of whom looks exactly like Jiji.

Now, Studio Ghibli is paying homage to the feline love story with a new collection of bags and pouches called “Blue Carpet“. There are four items to collect in the series, with each one bringing style and convenience to all your everyday needs, with a whole lot of charming details.

▼ The first item in the lineup is the Blue Carpet Metal Clasp Pouch (3,300 yen [US$22.47])

Like all the items in the range, this pouch features a stylish Gobelin weave, commonly used for furniture and home textiles, with a Kiki’s Delivery Service logo sewn into the back.

Measuring 13.5 centimetres (5.3 inches) in height, 18 centimetres in width and 5.5 centimetres in depth, the pouch is well sized to fit a lot of accessories.

The clasp opens easily with one hand, and is beautifully adorned with pawprints that’ll make you want to touch them again and again.

▼ Next up, we have the Blue Carpet Horizontal Pouch (3,300 yen).

At 9 x 19.5 centimetres, this pouch is ideally suited to long makeup accessories, but can also be used to store glasses or pens.

▼ Moving up in size, we have the Blue Carpet Metal Clasp Shoulder Pouch (3,850 yen)

This beautiful item is highly versatile as the removable strap allows you to use it as a shoulder bag or standalone pouch.

The pouch measures 19.5 x 27 x 9.5 cm without the strap, so it’s big enough to hold lots of daily essentials, including the smaller pouches in the series.

▼Finally, we have the largest item in the range — the Blue Carpet Mini Bag (3,850 yen)

The dimensions for this bag, excluding the handle, are 26 x 32 x 15 centimetres, so you could essentially pack the three other pouches inside it, creating a Ghibli-style Matryoshka doll effect.

Despite being able to carry a lot inside, the bag is still relatively compact, making it perfect for daily outings.

The new bags are currently available at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (links below), where you can also pick up a cuddly Catbus and a Louise music box and Moon plushie to add to your growing Ghibli cat collection.

