Join us as we take a pre-sale sneak peek at what the brand will be serving up for lucky customers at New Year.

Every year, brands around the nation release special “fukubukuro” (“lucky bags“) to celebrate the arrival of a new year. Sometimes, big-name brands team up with each other to deliver twice the joy for customers, and that’s what McDonald’s is doing this year, with Japanese home furnishing and lifestyle brand Francfranc adding its signature design aesthetic to some well-known icons from the fast food chain.

This is the first time for the two brands to join forces, and although the bag hasn’t been released yet – applications are open now to enter the lottery to purchase one – we were lucky enough to receive a sample from the chain to give our readers an early sneak peek at what’s inside.

▼ So let’s take a look at what’s been created for the special lucky bag, which retails for 3,900 yen (US$25.07).

Customers will be happy to know they instantly make their money back with the coupons in the bag, which represent 3,910 yen in store value. That means everything else is a free bonus, including the “Big Mac Soup Jar“, which is cleverly shaped like a Big Mac.

▼ Everything about this Francfranc x McDonald’s product is absolutely adorable, from its burger-like appearance through to the seeds on top of the “bun”.

It’s not only cute but also highly functional, with a generous 300-millilitre (10-ounce) capacity and the ability to keep drinks or soups hot or cold.

Next up is the large insulated bag, one of which will be included in each fukubukuro, chosen at random. The colourways on offer are “pink x red“, “yellow x purple“, and “blue x yellow“.

The pastel colours are reminiscent of Francfranc, and the design is great as it’s not too flashy, but not too subdued either. What’s more, the bag has a very wide gusset so you can carry up to three two-litre plastic bottles.

▼ Perfect for everyday shopping and cherry blossom-viewing picnics.



Finally, we have a hand towel, one of which will be included at random in each lucky bag. Just like the insulated bags, the hand towels come in pastel colourways, with “pink x red“, “yellow x purple“, “blue x yellow“, and “purple x blue” being the possible options.

▼ Despite the different colours, each towel has the same design, featuring familiar characters like Grimace, Hamburglar, Birdie, and Fry Friends.

▼ The towels feel smooth and comfortable on the skin.

The Francfranc collaboration has really helped to elevate the offerings from McDonald’s this year, and is a nice follow-up to the impressive Beams Japan collaboration we enjoyed last year.

As always, the bag is set to be in high demand, so to be in with a chance to purchase one, you’ll want to enter the lottery now, using the McDonald’s Japan smartphone app, before the application period ends at 11:59 p.m. on 9 December. Results will be announced via the app on 16 December at 2:00 p.m., with winners required to make their purchase between 8:00 a.m. on 1 January, 2026 until the closing time of the selected store on 9 January (until 4:59 a.m. the following day for 24-hour stores).

If you were unsuccessful in last year’s lottery for the 2025 lucky bag and apply using the same account, McDonald’s will give you one additional free entry to help increase your chances of winning this time around. In addition, if you apply by selecting “Pay by Mobile Order” you’ll receive another free entry so you can potentially submit three applications, increasing your chances even further.

With the included merch limited only to this particular lucky bag, this is a lottery that lovers of Francfranc and McDonald’s won’t want to miss, so fingers crossed for your entries!

Related: McDonald’s Japan Fukubukuro Application Details

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]