This kodama is looking to see the world beyond its hometown trees with you.

Like a lot of the creatures seen in Princess Mononoke, the kodama don’t get out of the forest very often. Instead, they spend pretty much the entirety of the Studio Ghibli anime movie hanging out up in the branches, among the tree roots, or along the stone pathways that serve as the backdrops for some of the most memorable scenes in anime history.

But if you’ve ever wanted to show a kodama the wider world beyond its woodland home, there’s one that’s willing to tag along with you on your journeys.

That cute little guy there is the newest addition to the lineup at Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku. But while this kodama’s disarmingly innocent expression and chubbily cute physique match up with the spirits seen in the anime, this one has an important distinction: a chain strap that lets you use it as a keychain or bag strap accessory.

Another difference is that unlike the in-anime kodama, who, judging from the rattling sound they make, ostensibly have rigid bodies, the kodama strap is made from polyurethane foam, so it’s invitingly soft and squeezy.

With a total length of 6 centimeters (2.4 inches), this Kodama might be a bit of a tight fit for carrying your keys in the front pocket of form-fitting pants, but should work fine as a keyholder to toss into a coat pocket or bag. It’s also big enough to get noticed as an accessory strap without being obtrusively bulky, if you’re using it for purely decorative purposes.

▼ There’s also a “Studio Ghibli” marking on the back.

Priced at 990 yen (US$6.50), the Kodama Squeeze, as it’s officially named, can be ordered through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop here.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Studio Ghibli

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!