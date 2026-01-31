Star-studded popcorn for star-studded movies.

The food offered at movie theaters is often best described as “serviceable” and basically in line with candy and other junk food you can find in most stores. But perhaps when paying such a high price for something as traditionally mediocre as popcorn and soda, we hastily overlook the true effort that goes into making it.

Japanese movie theater chain 109 Cinemas appeared to feel that way and submitted their popcorn to the Japan Food Selection panel of some 23,000 certified food analysts for an impartial evaluation. As a result, their Popcorn (Salted) M Size became the first-ever food sold in a movie theater to win the coveted Japan Food Selection Grand Prix, by getting an average score of over 90 out of 100 by the analysts.

Popcorn (Salted) M Size sells for 550 yen (US$3.60) at all 109 Cinema locations across Japan, and is made with carefully selected “Platinum” quality kernels imported from Preferred Popcorn in Nebraska, USA. It is then seasoned with Nuchi Masu salt from Okinawa. This salt is said to have 25 percent less salt than regular table salt, which sounds weird but is because other minerals are blended in as well. For example, Nuchi Masu has around 200 times the magnesium of regular salt.

Despite the health benefits, it was chosen for this popcorn due to its ability to enhance each kernel’s natural sweetness just the right way.

▼ Come for the popcorn, stay for the IMAX.

Scoring by the Japan Food Selection considers a food from four different aspects. First, its flavor, aroma, and texture are evaluated. Then, its ability to appeal to the sensibilities of Japanese consumers in particular is taken into account. After that, its marketability is considered in terms of its pricing, backstory, and brand image. Finally, matters of quality control and safety are included in the overall score.

According to the judges’ evaluations, the popcorn’s crispy and light texture was praised, along with the way the salt brought out its inherent sweetness for a flavor profile that people wouldn’t get tired of and could enjoy throughout even the longest of Avatar sequels. They also felt the quality of ingredients justified the price and determined that strict quality control was in place.

Although they didn’t say it, I have to think Popcorn (Salted) M Size lost points on the name. Granted, it does tell you exactly what you’re going to get, but would it kill them to add a little razzmatazz? This is show business after all.

Still, it’s good to know you’re getting some prime popcorn when visiting a 109 Cinema near you to watch the latest record-breaking Demon Slayer film.

Source: PR Times, Japan Food Selection, Nihon Mono

Images: PR Times

