For many years now, Saizeriya has been the undisputed king of unbelievably cheap and questionably Italian food. As long as you’re not picky about authenticity and appreciate good-tasting food at a really low price, it’s hard to be disappointed by them.

However, a new competitor has emerged with nearly the same low prices and dishes that will make you cry out all kinds of vaguely Italian-sounding exclamations like “Finduccio!” It’s called Olive Hill, and it’s actually been around for many years in the Kanto area, but recently has been exploding in popularity.

▼ Olive Hill seems to go by both its English name and Japanese name Olive No Oka.

However, things are still early in the eatery’s popularity, and it might still be hard to find a location near you. That’s a problem our writer Ahiruneko has been struggling with recently. He visited an Olive Hill a few months earlier, and ever since, he’s been yearning to go back. The only problem is that it’s far from where he lives, so going there requires planning.

Finally, after nights of waking up in a cold sweat and crying “Bladagio!” Ahiruneko could finally pay Olive Hill another visit. As he neared the Izumi-Taiikukan Station, where the Tachikawa branch was located, he began to salivate like Pavlolive’s dog.

Arriving at the restaurant, he felt the most excited he’s been all year, but it was lunchtime and quite crowded. Last time he was able to enjoy a whole table to himself, but this time he was asked to use a counter seat. It was a little disappointing, but at this point, he’d take whatever he could get.

Or so he thought until he actually saw his seat…

▼ “Vinguario berducci!”

It was majestic. About a year earlier, Ahiruneko had used a Saizeriya solo seat, and while he liked it, it was more of a cozy little hideaway. On the other hand, Olive Hill’s single seat was downright palatial in comparison.

▼ A counter seat at Saizeriya

Our writer could stretch out his elbows, and even though someone was sitting beside him, that person was so far away he could barely notice them.

And while Saizeriya had the luxury of private electrical outlets at each seat, Olive Hill topped them there too by also providing USB charging ports!

▼ “Fanta potuli!”

It was a completely stress-free environment, so Ahiruneko felt like cutting loose and opening with a Birra Moretti.

▼ “Placido Domingo!”

Last time he was here, he ordered the Marinated Choshi Sardines for just 319 yen (US$2), and it planted the seed of wanting to come back ever since. But this time, he wanted to try some new things and got the Salmon Carpaccio for 429 yen.

He also ordered Calamari Fritto for 429 yen, and despite the name, got a whole plate of them.

▼ “Frito Lay!”

Ahiruneko had calamari fritti at other not-so-Italian restaurants many times, but he felt these were hands-down better. Both the crispness of the batter and tenderness of the squid were superior in his opinion. They were about 100 yen more expensive here on average, but the improvement in taste was beyond the extra cost.

Next, he got a Margherita pizza for 429 yen.

▼ “Ah, panini!”

It was a thin-style pizza, and while the crust was very crispy, it wasn’t hard like a cracker. Rather it had a crispy outside with a soft and doughy inside, and felt like eating a crepe.

Ahiruneko suddenly thought it would go really well with some wine. And since no eyes were on him in his private counter seat, he decided to order a glass of red wine for 209 yen. It was about 100 yen more than Saizeriya’s wine, but it also came in a much nicer glass than he’s gotten at Saizeriya in the past.

After the pizza, our writer started perusing the menu for his next course and was shocked at what he saw.

▼ “Mama minci!”

It was a Lasagna Bolognese for 319 yen, and it looked almost identical to a dish you’d normally find at Saizeriya, their Milanese Doria in particular. Olive Hill were clearly going for the crown with this one.

It was a little smaller than Saizeriya’s similar-looking dish, but the thick layers of pasta and rich sauce were both very satisfying. This one also paired very well with red wine.

Another item that he really enjoyed was the Oven-Baked Bouillabaisse for 539 yen. It was a piping hot bowl of tomato soup packed with shrimp, squid, clams, and mussels.

There was also some soft bread at the bottom of the bowl, making the whole thing surprisingly filling. This one seemed to go well with white wine, so he ordered a glass of that too.

And, since he came all this way, Ahiruneko decided to end his Olive Hill meal with the Marinated Choshi Sardines and a glass of white wine.

▼ “Oh, bellilollio!”

Having tried an even wider range of foods served here, our reporter was even more convinced that Olive Hill is poised to become a serious force in the Japanese restaurant scene. Not only that, but the solo dining section was unrivaled anywhere else.

After paying the bill, he took a quick look at the real estate listings in the area. Olive Hill would probably expand to a location near him eventually, but he just wasn’t sure he could wait for it.

