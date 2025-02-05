What a load of crap!

A couple weeks ago, we revealed the contents of the Unco Shop lucky bag, which was filled to the brim with a variety of lifestyle goods all united under the banner of poop, or “unko” in Japanese. However, that was only the tip of the steaming coil that Unco Shop in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture has to offer, so our reporter Takuya Inaba went hog wild in this store that’s sure to please fecal freaks, doodoo dudes, and dookie dudettes alike.

▼ Note that Unco Shop is not open as regularly as bowl movements normally occur, welcoming customers only on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Of course, apparel makes up a large portion of Unco Shop’s merchandise. T-shirts and other tops can be found with a wide range of styles such as ones imitating college shirts with “UNCO” in the place of your typical university acronym. Regardless of the design, you’re sure to get some crap on it either in text or pictorial form.

There’s also a plethora of assorted items from bath bombs to erasers to stress-relieving turds.

Show the world your love of excrement with a jaunty unko strap, available in your favorite color or shade of poop that best reflects your own diet. Though, if you’re matching with a few of those colors, we recommend swinging by a clinic on the way home from Unco Shop.

And if you’re the type that likes to nibble on some poop, Unco Shop’s got you covered there, with a variety of scatological sweets and their own originally designed hard candy.

Yes, this truly is the crappiest store in all of Kanagawa Prefecture and Takuya could only stand back in awe of it all…

There was even a promotional video playing on a loop in the shop with uplifting messages like “Eat poop for the family.”

And in case you were wondering, yes the Unko Store has a toilet.

However, Takuya was getting worried he might be overstaying his welcome and looked around for a clock to check the time.

▼ It’s doodoo time, baby!

Unco Shop even sells clocks which, in lieu of numbers, have “unko, unko, unko, unko” (うんこ うんこ うんこ うんこ) printed all around them. These timepieces were also available in wristwatch form for 6,600 yen (US$43) each.

Relieved that he had lots of time, Takuya decided to ask the staff what their recommended items are. In addition to the watches shown above, the clerk said that products with the store mascot Unko-tan are popular.

Takuya was also directed to the capsule machine, in which one turn of the knob for 500 yen ($3) gets you a chance to win an Unco Store item with a zero chance of losing, which is good since there’s a limit of one capsule per customer.

He ended up with a pair of Unko Super Short Socks, which seemed like a pretty good win.

While the staff had some good suggestions, Takuya also wanted to share what his favorite item was. These appear to be a regular pair of canvas sneakers, right?

Bam! Written on the tongue is a subtle nod to stool with the bilingual message of “Poop for Peace: Unko.”

The rear heels also have “Unko” printed on them so you can catch people coming and going with the good news.

And that’s not all! The bottom even has poop-shaped treads. It’s enough to make you want to step on dog droppings just so you can leave some fresh prints in your wake.

▼ …and you will know me by the trail of turds.

And despite all those great features, these sneaks are only 1,000 yen ($6.50)! This is a special sale in honor of the store’s third anniversary though, so you better act fast to get a pair. Similar shoes sell on their website for over 4,000 yen, so it’s a pretty great deal.

Indeed, fecal fun is the name of the game at Unco Shop and it was so contagious even Takuya was fully in the spirit by the time he was ready to go. He noticed that every customer who came in had a smile on their face too.

So, be sure to pay Unco Shop a visit. There’s lots of parking too. Just look for the spaces marked “Unko,” which surprisingly looks like a face in profile when written vertically like that.

And if you have trouble finding the building, just look for the poster of the TV adaptation of the Yakuza video game inexplicably hanging in the window.

Come to think of it, a better landmark might be the highly conspicuous car with the Unko Inc. logo on it parked out front.

However you get there, Unco Shop is filled to the brim with all the joy of poop and none of the smell. That’s the Unco Shop promise!

Store information

Unco Shop / UNCO.SHOP

Kanagawa-ken, Yokohama-shi, Seya-ku, Oroshihoncho 9279-41

神奈川県横浜市瀬谷区卸本町9279-41

Open 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays only

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

