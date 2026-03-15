When you’re all choked up and there’s nose way out, take a leaf out of our book to get yourself out of the throes of nose blows.

We’re approaching that lovely time of year again in Japan, when the buds are popping, the sakura are blooming, and the noses are blowing.

Kafunsho (花粉症), which is pollen allergies or hay fever, afflicts a decent chunk of the population in Japan every spring. In fact, over half of our 40-year-old-and-up Japanese language-writing team gets it every year. We surveyed these six individuals in our office with a series of questions about how they typically manage their symptoms. We hope that their responses might help if you’re in Japan at this time of the year and unexpectedly need to protect yourself against the evil tree spawn, which can really, truly pack a punch even if you don’t usually get seasonal allergies in your home country.

Mariko Ohanabatake

1. How long have you had kafunsho? 15 years. The onset was a few years after I moved to Tokyo for university. 2. What are the worst symptoms for you? Extreme eye itchiness and dry skin. The skin around my eyes also peels. 3. What protective measures do you take, and what foods do you proactively eat? I replaced my washing machine with a drum-type one so that I don’t have to hang my clothes outside. This year I’ve also equipped an air purifier in my room. In addition, about one month before the pollen is typically out, I start using eye drops and nasal spray before bed and when I first wake up, as well as preventive spray before going outdoors. 4. What preventive goods are indispensable to you? I use strong anti-allergy eye drops and preventive spray on my skin. My skin is often irritated at this time of the year so I’ve also recently switched to using Kao’s Curel series of sensitive skincare products. 5. What kinds of meds, eye drops, nasal spray, etc. do you use? Claritin, Alguard Clear Block Z II eye drops

Mariko’s the type who will try any kind of medication she can to combat kafunsho. For some of her recommendations for anti-kafunsho skin spray, please see this recent piece.

Seiji Nakazawa

1. How long have you had kafunsho? I didn’t have it when I began working for SoraNews24, so I think it’s been about 6 or 7 years. 2. What are the worst symptoms for you? My eyes get itchy and I cough, but nothing particularly severe. 3. What protective measures do you take, and what foods do you proactively eat? Nothing 4. What preventive goods are indispensable to you? Nothing 5. What kinds of meds, eye drops, nasal spray, etc. do you use? Nothing

Seiji, meanwhile, takes the minimalist approach in which he doesn’t do anything to actively combat it despite being self-aware. It must really not be that bad in his case because he isn’t wearing a mask while going to and from the office.

Yuichiro Wasai

1. How long have you had kafunsho? About 20 years 2. What are the worst symptoms for you? Itchy eyes and a runny nose 3. What protective measures do you take, and what foods do you proactively eat? I frequently use eye drops and shake out the laundry before bringing it in. I don’t eat anything proactively. 4. What preventive goods are indispensable to you? Medicine that I get from my ENT 5. What kinds of meds, eye drops, nasal spray, etc. do you use? Xyzal, Montelukast, Fluticasone furoate nasal solution, Epinastine Hydrochloride LX ophthalmic solution 0.1% (all are received with the prescription of an ENT)

In contrast to Seiji, Yuichiro proactively goes to the doctor to get prescriptions of helpful drugs. This style reminds us of his meticulous manner of working.

Yoshio

1. How long have you had kafunsho? Probably about 15 years 2. What are the worst symptoms for you? Itchy eyes, runny nose, and stuffy nose 3. What protective measures do you take, and what foods do you proactively eat? ● I start taking medicine that I receive from the doctor before the pollen is out. I also use eye drops.

● When I get home, I shake my jacket out in front of the door and immediately take a shower.

● I dry my laundry inside, not outside as usual.

● I wipe my floors down every day.

● I use a lint roller on my futon every day.

● On days when the pollen’s really bad, I put on anti-kafunsho glasses and a mask before stepping outside

● I place an air purifier near the entryway and clean it once per week. My house is spotless because I take the above measures during this season. 4. What preventive goods are indispensable to you? I’d say beginning to take medicine before pollen season starts is crucial. 5. What kinds of meds, eye drops, nasal spray, etc. do you use? Sorry, I don’t have them on hand at the moment and I can’t recall them.

Our fearless leader Yoshio turns out to be a bit of a neat freak. We’re impressed by the thorough measures he takes to keep his home pollen-free.

P.K. Sanjun

1. How long have you had kafunsho? Probably since I was about 20, but there were signs of it in my teens. 2. What are the worst symptoms for you? A nonstop drippy nose and depending on the year, my eyes 3. What protective measures do you take, and what foods do you proactively eat? None, because I won’t be defeated by pollen. 4. What preventive goods are indispensable to you? At most, carrying tissues around with me. 5. What kinds of meds, eye drops, nasal spray, etc. do you use? None.

P.K. is usually the one who can be heard loudly commenting in the office about how bad the pollen is on any given day. That’s why we thought that he’d have some clear preventive measures in place, but it turns out that he’d rather suffer through the pain.

Ahiruneko

1. How long have you had kafunsho? 12 to 13 years, probably since my late 20s 2. What are the worst symptoms for you? Runny nose, itchy eyes, sometimes scratchiness in the back of my throat 3. What protective measures do you take, and what foods do you proactively eat? ● I don’t open the windows

● I put filters on the air vents

● I put air purifiers in my living room, bedroom, and entryway (at this time only)

● I use a humidifier before sleeping 4. What preventive goods are indispensable to you? Over-the-counter nasal spray (I don’t have a brand preference) 5. What kinds of meds, eye drops, nasal spray, etc. do you use? I don’t use a specific type.

Just like Yoshio, Ahiruneko goes to great lengths to keep the air in his home clean–especially by using three separate air purifiers. It’s interesting that he doesn’t seem to do much prevention-wise when he’s out and about, though.

We hope that these ideas give you some tricks to tackle pollen during your Japan stay. For more ideas, you may want to try wearing nose filters or start doing these doctor-recommended cockroach exercises.

All images © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]