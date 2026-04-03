Keychains feature beautiful pixel art from an all-time classic.

For as critically acclaimed as Chrono Trigger is, publisher Square Enix doesn’t produce a whole lot of merchandise for it. But the 1995 RPG came about as a rare one-time collaboration between Hironobu Sakaguchi, Yuji Horii, and Akira Toriyama, the creators of Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and Dragon Ball, respectively, so maybe a reluctance to tamper with the legacy of those luminaries is why Chrono Trigger never got a direct sequel, and odds are there’s not much space in the promotional schedule to revisit a single game from 30-plus years ago if it’s not part of an active franchise.

However, every now and again the spotlight does shined again on what’s widely considered one of the true classics of the 16-bit video game era, and right now in Japan fans can get their hands on Chrono Trigger pixel art keychains.

The 500-yen (US$3.25) pins are being offered as gacha capsule toys, and with 15 different versions, that might seem like a merciless degree of randomization. However, 14 of the designs are actually spread among seven characters, with stand-by and action poses for Crono, Marle, Lucca, Frog, Robo, Ayla, and Magus (or Chorno, Marl, Lucca, Kaeru, Eira, and Maoh, if you’re using their Japanese names/renderings). That still leaves one mysterious secret design, but that still means the keychain you get will randomly be one of eight, or possibly even only seven, possible characters, raising the chances of getting one of your favorites of the bunch.

And while scouring the realm for coveted treasures is fun within an RPG setting, Square Enix acknowledges that in this case, fans would appreciate a less arduously puzzling journey. To that end, they’ve posted the locations of roughly 200 shops where the Chrono Trigger pins have been stocked here.

Source: Square Enix via Otakomu

Images: Square Enix

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