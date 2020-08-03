Bundle includes tiny versions of landmark cartridges and CDs, and even their cases.

If you’re a fan of anime and video games, odds are you’ve got a figure or two of your favorite characters, who you proudly display as a show of how much your admire their personality, looks, and backstory. But if you really love your figures, aren’t you doing them a disservice by just sticking them up on a shelf or in the corner of your desk with nothing to do?

Just like you wouldn’t want to just stand around all day, your figures need entertainment, and what better way to fill their leisure time than by giving them some cool to-scale versions of Sega video game hardware and software to play with?

▼ Extra points if your figures happen to be of Sega video game characters themselves, like with the original Virtua Fighter versions of Akira and Sarah here.

Japanese figure maker extraordinaire Good Smile Company is crafting the Figma Plus Sega Hardware set, a bundle of Sega systems sized for its popular Figma figure line. You get a total of five systems from Sega’s glory days before they capitulated in the console wars, each coming with a controller plus the box and cartridge/CD of one of that generation’s most memorable games.

Starting things off is 1985’s Master System, with Alex Kidd in Miracle World.

Next up is the system that really put Sega on the home video game map, 1988’s Mega Drive (known as the Genesis in North America) with Sonic the Hedgehog.

▼ The Japanese Sonic cover may be one of the most “early ‘90s Japan” pieces of art ever made.

Being a handheld, 1990’s Game Gear, accompanied by Puyo Puyo 2 (a.k.a. Puyo Puyo Tsu), is the only system without a separate controller.

▼ It’s even more compact that the recently announced Game Gear Micro.

The CD-standard era of gaming is ushered in with 1994’s Saturn, sporting its original Japan-spec bluish gray casing, not the jet-black exterior it got in North America, with .

And finally, we come to Sega’s last home console, 1998’s Dreamcast, with its software library represented by Space Channel 5, the extra-quirky science fiction-themed Simon Says-style rhythm with a cameo from Michael Jackson.

▼ Space Channel 5 star Ulala and one of her alien adversaries/dance partners.

▼ In addition to the systems and games, you also get an assortment of Figma hands designed to grip the controllers.

Similar to how you had to wait until Christmas to get your shiny new video game systems, the Figma Plus Sega Hardware lineup, priced at 3,600 yen (US$34) doesn’t ship until December, but pre-orders are open now through the Good Smile Online Shop here.

