Billed as “the ultimate Valentine’s Day treat”, this new release is more than a drink – it’s an exclusive experience.

Valentine’s season is in full swing at Starbucks in Japan, where we’ve been feeling the love through exclusive drinkware and the limited-edition, red-tinged Cacao & Strawberry Mousse Frappuccino. Now, we’re being seduced with a delicious new romantic suitor, the Cacao Espresso Affogato Frappuccino, which is said to be “the ultimate Valentine’s Day treat“.

This rich, sweet marriage of espresso and chocolate comes with a creamy cacao base that seduces the palate with smooth chocolate flavours from the very first sip. The freshly brewed espresso, poured over the drink by the barista, then slides to the foreground, leaving its mark with an aromatic lift and a deep, lingering finish. The whipped cream and shaved cacao on top work to enhance the richness even further, blending with the espresso to create the flavour an affogato.

▼ The highlight, though, is the Waffle Cookie, which comes individually wrapped for freshness.

The cookie is a fun new element that transforms the Frappuccino into “the ultimate experience“. By dipping it into the drink, you can enjoy the combination of coffee, cookie and chocolate in every mouthful, with a satisfying snap that adds a sweet textural contrast to the smoothness of the Frappuccino.

▼ Starbucks says this is the perfect way to create a luxurious moment during Valentine’s Day season, when you should be indulging yourself to the fullest.

The chain also suggests adding a free pump of chocolate sauce to further enhance the deep richness and aroma, resulting in a more pronounced balance between bitter espresso and sweet chocolate to create a truly blissful taste. If you prefer the warm hug of a latte though, you’ll be pleased to hear that baristas at some stores will be adding hearts to customers’ drinks on 14-17 February, which the chain calls “Latte Heart Days“. As long as the store isn’t too busy, customers who order a hot Starbucks latte in a mug on those four special days will receive a latte art heart in their drinks, as an expression of warmth and thanks from the chain.

We’ll definitely be drinking up those hearts come Valentine’s Day, but only after trying the Cacao Espresso Affogato Frappuccino, which will be released on 28 January, or 27 January for Starbucks Rewards members, priced at 884 yen (US$5.73) for takeout or 900 yen for dine-in.

