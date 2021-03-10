Stepping into spring with two types of limited-edition non-dairy milk beverages.

For a long time it was hard to find non-dairy milk alternatives at cafe chains in Japan, but recently the popularity of almond and oat milks has been booming.

Now Starbucks is bringing the trend to its Japanese customers with two new limited-time non-dairy beverages for spring: the Honey Oat Milk Latte and the Banana Almond Milk Frappuccino.

The Oat Milk Latte previously appeared on the menu as a limited-time customisation in 2020, but this year it’s back with a new flavour profile that combines espresso with the gentle sweetness of oat milk and a honey cascara-flavoured sauce. Cascara, which comes from the Spanish word for “husk”, is made from the dried cherry husks of the coffee plant, which imparts a sweet, fruity flavour.

▼ The topping also contains cascara sugar for a gentle sweetness that doesn’t overpower the taste of the other ingredients.

The Banana Almond Milk Frappuccino combines the subtle aroma and natural sweetness of almond milk with bananas for “a beverage that delivers brightness for a new season and a new life” symbolic of new beginnings in spring.

Fresh banana pulp has been added to a banana-scented almond milk-base for a vibrant fruity flavour, and on top will be Starbucks’ first-ever almond milk whipped cream, embellished with coconut oil-fried banana chips for a delightful crunch.

Both new drinks will be on the menu at Starbucks stores nationwide from 17 March to 13 April–or until stocks last–with the Frappuccino retailing for 620 yen (US$5.70) for a tall and the hot latte retailing for 430-550 yen for Short through to Ventii sizes.

Those with a preference for dairy Frappuccinos, however, will be happy to know the limited-time Sakura Frappuccino will also be in stores during spring, right up until 13 April.

Source, images: Starbucks Japan Press Release

