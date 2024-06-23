A fruity dessert beverage that’ll make you feel good while you drink it.

On 29 May, Starbucks announced it would be helping to save the planet, one banana at a time, by creating a Banana Brulee Frappuccino using mottainai bananas.

“Mottainai” means “wasteful” in Japanese, and in this case it’s used to refer to bananas that would otherwise go to waste, because despite being good to eat, they’re marked or slightly overripe, making them unsuitable for regular retail sale.

▼ Mottainai Bananas

The limited-edition drink became such a hit with customers that Starbucks has decided to add a second banana-flavoured Frappuccino to the menu, and this time it’s extra fruity, with strawberries added to the mix.

The Strawberry Banana Frappuccino combines the sweet and sour taste of strawberries with the richness of milk, and blends it all with a banana pulp sauce that retains the thick texture of the fruit for a dessert-like experience.

The banana pulp sauce is made with mottainai bananas that would otherwise go to waste, so you can rest easy in the knowledge that every sip is not only rewarding your taste buds, but helping to save the planet.

The new beverage is set to retail at 678 yen (US$4,27) for takeout or 690 yen for dine-in customers, and it’ll be on the menu from 26 June to 9 July, with Rewards customers able to pre-purchase the beverage via the app or mobile order on 24 and 25 June.

With the Banana Brulee Frappuccino also on the menu until 9 July, now is a great time to be a banana-loving Starbucks fan!

Source, images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!