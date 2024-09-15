An exciting way to refresh your palate, but only for a limited time.

New Starbucks Frappuccinos are generally released with a lot of fanfare to get fans excited, but right now the chain has a new Frappuccino on the menu that was added on the down-low, much to the surprise of customers.

Making it even more special is the fact that this drink usually only makes an appearance when the current limited-edition Frappuccino has sold out, as a sort of consolation prize to keep customers happy. Now, though, it’s stepping out to steal the spotlight in a general release at all stores for a limited time from 12 September.

▼ Introducing the Mango Tropical Cream Frappuccino.

Starbucks has a drink called the Mango Passion Tea Frappuccino on its regular menu, but don’t be fooled — this new drink is a totally different offering. Unlike the standard mango drink, this one contains milk, and blends it with a variety of fruit juices such as mango, pineapple, passion fruit, and orange. It’s said to be primed for customisation with white mocha and citrus pulp, and seeing as our reporter K. Masami is a big fan of citrus, she requested the pulp customisation with her drink, dutifully following the clerk’s recommendation to blend it from the base to allow the fruit flavours to spread evenly throughout.

Taking an icy cold sip, the first thing that surprised her was how mellow the flavours were. Masami often orders the Mango Passion Tea Frappuccino, so she imagined it might have the same bittersweet bite to it but it was totally different as the milk helped to dial down the flavours, creating a well-balanced roundness that was subtly sweet and fruity.

The most pronounced note on her palate was pineapple, with the mango, passion fruit and orange adding a fruity depth of flavour that whisked her taste buds away to a tropical paradise. It’s a totally delicious and refreshing drink that’s perfect for this time of year, when the heat continues to zap our energy, so catch it while you can, and keep an eye out for the autumn Frappuccino and limited-edition goods while you’re there!

