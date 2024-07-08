New limited-edition flavour billed as the “campiest” yet.

As the original creators of instant noodles, Nissin remains at the top of its game by releasing new limited-edition products that appeal to local markets. Sometimes, that means releasing entire boxes of Cup Noodle mystery meat, and other times, it means weird and crazy flavours, like what we have now over in the U.S.

▼ Say hello to Campfire S’mores Cup Noodles.

Cup Noodles Campfire S’mores is available exclusively online and in-stores at Walmart nationwide. pic.twitter.com/G5tJnukyHT — Original Cup Noodles (@OrigCupNoodles) July 1, 2024

This weird new take on the Cup Noodle (or “Cup Noodles” as the instant ramen brand is known in the U.S.), is said to be a gooey, sweet noodle experience that reimagines “everybody’s favourite fireside dessert”.

Nissin USA says “S’mores and summertime go hand-in-hand, invoking nostalgic memories of time spent around a campfire”, and while that may be true, we’re not so sure about the pairing of S’mores and Cup Noodles. However, the company says it’s all aimed at creating a new kind of campfire moment, with a blend of chocolate, marshmallow and graham cracker flavours enhanced with a smoky tang for an unforgettable ramen experience.

To prepare the noodles, simply add water to the cup, then microwave for three minutes and let stand for two minutes. The resulting meal is like no other S’mores or ramen experience you’ve ever had, and Nissin USA suggests topping the meal with graham cracker pieces and more mini marshmallows for extra gooeyness.

▼ They suggest adding “more” mini marshmallows because, yes, they’re already included in the mix.

Billed as “the brand’s campiest flavour yet”, the Campfire S’mores Cup Noodles is available exclusively at Walmart stores in the U.S., at a suggested retail price of US$1.18.

Unfortunately — or fortunately, depending on how you look at it — the S’mores ramen, like the Everything Bagel ramen that came before it, won’t be available in Nissin’s homeland of Japan. That’s sad news for our reporter Seiji Nakazawa, who was once able to try the U.S.-exclusive Maple Syrup Pancakes and Sausage and Egg “Breakfast” Cup Noodles, so if you’re in the U.S. and want to see him try this new weird version, feel free to send one over. He’ll happily give it a go… and if it tastes as bad as the Breakfast Cup Noodles, he won’t hold back in telling you what he really thinks!

Source: Nissin Foods, Cision PR Newswire via Net Lab

Images: Nissin Foods

