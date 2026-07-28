Turn a Samurai Mac into an expensive Omotesando gourmet burger by taking one thing out – and no, it’s not the pickles.

Whether you’re in Japan or overseas, social media is filled with all sorts of food hacks at the moment, but most of the time it’s about how to add things to enhance the flavour of something rather than take things away.

Right now in Japan, though, less is more, because fans of McDonald’s are currently raving about how good the Japan-exclusive Samurai Mac tastes when you take the sauce away.

If you’re new to the Samurai Mac, it’s a relatively recent addition to the menu that first appeared in 2020 as a limited-time menu item designed to offer “a Japanese-style flavour that appeals to adults”. There are currently two Samurai Macs on the menu, Roasted Soy Sauce Double Thick Beef and Roasted Soy Sauce Egg Bacon Thick Beef, but this hack is said to work best on the former.

After becoming a permanent menu item in 2021, the Samurai Mac series quickly established itself as one of the chain’s slightly more premium offerings, with its combination of thick double beef patties and an intensely flavoured sauce making it distinct from other McDonald’s burgers.

Oftentimes the sauce is one of the best things about a burger, so taking it out of the burger seems counterintuitive, but the original post that sparked the trend has already racked up more than 29.7 million views and continues to go viral.

According to the post, when you order a Samurai Mac without the sauce “The meatiness increases, making it comparable to a 2,500-yen (US$17) hamburger from Omotesando”. With Omotesando being one of Tokyo’s fanciest areas, with some very premium dining establishments, this seemed like a bold claim, but with so many people backing it, we decided we had to try it out for ourselves.

▼ So we stopped by our nearest McDonald’s and ordered a Roasted Soy Sauce Double Thick Beef Samurai Mac without sauce.

▼ The circle around “ソース” (sauce) indicates that we requested for it not to be used.

After unwrapping it, we couldn’t help but think it already seemed meatier just on appearance alone. Without the sauce covering everything, we were able to appreciate just how thick the beef patties were, but the big question was: Would it still have enough flavour without that powerful sauce?

Taking a bite, the first thing to hit the palate was meat, meat and more meat. With no sauce to get in the way, the rich flavour of the beef was much more pronounced, so the sense of meatiness really had increased, just as all the proponents say.

What was particularly interesting was how there was still plenty of saltiness. The burger was seasoned so well that we now realised the addition of sauce actually throws the balance off, making it slightly too salty. The cheese also added saltiness to the overall taste so there was absolutely no feeling that the burger lacked flavour.

An even more surprising discovery was that removing the sauce allowed us to appreciate the flavour of the buns. In fact, the simplicity of meat, bun and cheese is what makes the sauceless Samurai Mac really striking, so the “2,500-yen hamburger from Omotesando” claim isn’t quite as exaggerated as we first thought.

After trying it, we can confidently say that the claims are no joke – the saucelss Samurai Mac really does taste like an elevated version of itself, and much more like something you’d get at a specialty burger restaurant. It’s so good that we may never be able to return to the regular version ever again, which won’t actually be too hard, because ever since its 2025 renewal, where they messed with the onions, the Samurai Mac just hasn’t been the same.

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