Short anime adaptation titled Twilight Wings will focus on the Galar region introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

The Pokémon Company has announced that a mini anime adaptation based on the recently released games Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will begin airing worldwide on The Official Pokémon YouTube channel on January 15. The series, titled Twilight Wings, will consist of seven episodes with each episode running for approximately five minutes.

“Pokémon Sword and Shield are being turned into an anime! The original work called Twilight Wings will air its first episode on January 15 worldwide. Many characters from the games will make their appearances in the show. Check the official site for more details.”

At the helm of the project is director Shingo Yamashita, screenwriter So Kinoshita, and character designer Shin Ogasawara. Studio Colorido, which animated 2018’s film Penguin Highway, will provide the animation.

The Pokémon anime in general appears to be taking a departure from usual by not basing the recently premiered Pocket Monsters (2019) main TV anime series featuring Ash/Satoshi directly on the latest generation of games, which was the pattern the TV anime followed for the past two decades. Instead, the show is set to feature all eight regions introduced within the Pokémon universe so far (including the newest Galar region, but it will not be the sole focus). This new Twilight Wings web series seems like it will fill in the regional gap by closely following the plot and characters of Sword and Shield. Its format also brings to mind the 18-part Pokémon Generations web series that was released in 2016 and was very well received by fans.

Thankfully, Twilight Wings’ release date isn’t that far off, so we won’t have much time to agonize in anticipation over such pressing questions as “Do the wings in the title refer to those of Farfetch’d’s evolution Sirfetch’d?”

