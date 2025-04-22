Luxurious relaxation and Pikachu pancakes both part of the package.

With this year’s cherry blossoms having fallen from the sakura trees for much of Japan, it’s time to start turning our eyes to the next season of fun. If your summer travel plans include a stay in Tokyo, and if you like your luxury accommodations to with a dash of cuteness mixed in, the Grand Hyatt Tokyo is ready to welcome travelers with its new Pokémon Beach Resort Stay rooms.

Though the hotel is located in downtown Tokyo, these special rooms are steeped in a relaxing tropical atmosphere, thanks to interior design that evokes thoughts of beachside vegetation and ocean waves. The most eye-catching parts of the décor, though, are the Pokémon plushies. Guests in the Pokémon Beach Resort Suite Stay’s 120-square meter (1,292-square foot) suite will be sharing their accommodations with a jumbo-sized Lapras and Snorlax.

▼ Note the Pokémon portraits on the walls. Also don’t feel bad if you need to move Snorlax to the floor or couch when it’s time for you to go to bed, since several Pokémon anime episodes and video games have shown off its knack for being able to sleep anywhere.

Those are only half of your Pokémon roommates, though. Also waiting in the suite for you are Pikachu and Piplup, and these two plushies are yours to take home with you, as is a bundle of a Pokémon-themed bathrobe, beach towel, beach bag, cap, and T-shirt.

Even the included in-room meals cater to Pokémon fans. For dinner, the Grand Hyatt is whipping up Bulbasaur Tropical Gourmet Burgers, with buns shaped like the Gen-1 starter’s back bulb, and Squirtle Ricotta Cheese Tarts.

The Pokémon theming is a little less prevalent for breakfast, but you do still get Pikachu pancakes.

There’s only one Pokémon Beach Resort Stay suite in the hotel, meaning that only one lucky party can stay in the room type per day. Thankfully there are also five standard Pokémon Beach Resort Stay rooms.

Based on the standard 42-square meter twin room configuration, these rooms have Pokémon artwork hanging on the walls, and while the Lapras isn’t as big as the one in the suite, you can take this one is yours to keep, as is set of a cap, beach bag, and T-shirt.

Breakfast is also part of the twin room plan, giving you access to the hotel’s French Kitchen breakfast buffet and the Pikachu pancakes.

The Pokémon rooms are being offered for travelers staying at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo on nights from June 20 to August 31. Reservations are open now and can be made through the hotel’s website here.

