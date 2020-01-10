It’s literally out of this world!

New Year in Japan often brings with it a wide variety of lucky bags, where you pay for a bag of unknown contents, promising to be worth much more than you pay for. Whether it’s McDonald’s, Studio Ghibli or even Michael Jackson, Japan has the lucky bag to suit your every need. But just when you thought Japan couldn’t surprise you anymore, this year we at SoraNews24 have found a lucky bag so unusual and unique it’s actually out of this world.

Uchumura (or ‘Space Village‘) is a shop in Shibuya that sells meteorites and other space memorabilia. Shop owner Hachiro Kageyama (82) claims to be half-human, half-alien and has held a keen interest in space since he made his own telescope when he was just six years old.

▼ Mr Kageyama, who claims to be half-human, half-alien.

If you want an intergalactic lucky bag of your own, they are available at a variety of prices ranging from 10,000 yen (US$92) all the way up to 10,000,000 yen (US$92,220). Luckily, the contents of the some of the lucky bags were on display for us to see.

▼ The contents of the 1 million-yen lucky bag…

Inside the 1 million yen lucky bag was a down comforter by company Kyoto Ishikawa.

…what? That’s nothing to do with space at all!! It’s worth 2-million yen though, so you’re definitely getting a good deal.

The contents of the 5-million yen lucky bag were displayed on a shelf in a glass cabinet.

▼ This lucky bag included a 26-ton meteorite.

With meteorites currently being sold for 1,000 yen per gram, technically this meteorite should be worth 1 billion yen. What an insane discount!!

The 10-million yen lucky bag contents took up an entire glass cabinet. There was so much stuff that it looked like an actual meteor shower.

You could also get a lucky bag that had a Buddhist crystal statue inside, allegedly worth up to 20 million yen.

But that was a little too pricey for us, plus we had nowhere to store all those meteorites. So we opted for the 10,000 yen lucky bag instead.

▼ The contents of the 10,000 yen lucky bag.

Our lucky bag had five different pieces of meteorite, plus some ‘space power’ stickers, a notebook to write down your wishes in and a bottle of water infused with meteorite power. The meteorites alone weighed 13 grams, so we got a great deal.

▼ A close up of the meteorite infused water.

Mr Kageyama claims that meteorites hold great power, and recommended that we put our pieces of meteorite in our wallet for good luck.

▼ We got an astronomical deal with our 10,000 yen lucky bag!

So if you’re tired of your run-of-the-mill lucky bags and are looking for something a little bit more interstellar, check out Uchumura while stocks last!

Store Information

Uchumura / 宇宙村

Address: 4 Chome-28-20 Yotsuya, Shinjuku, Tokyo

東京都新宿区 四谷4-28−20

Open: 10:00am to 8:00pm daily

Website



Images: ©SoraNews24

[ Read in Japanese ]