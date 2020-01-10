Maximise the Tenga sensation by lying back and reclining on one of their sofas.

Tenga, the creators of Japan’s most popular line of masturbatory aids, has been in-and-out of the news lately with notable releases covering everything from Valentine’s Day chocolates to anime robots and even Christmas crackers.

Now the well-known brand is back again with a new product called Tenga Geo, which comes adorned with beautiful geometric patterns.

Pretty enough to be put on display for unwitting friends and visitors to admire, the new products come with a promotional video showing exactly how they work to “make masturbation better”.

Retailing for 2,700 yen (US$24.90) each, there are three products in the range, starting with the Aqua, which offers “undulating direct pleasure”…

▼ Then there’s the Coral, which is described as “elegant pleasure entangled”…

▼ And the Glacier, which is said to produce “rushing, dynamic pleasure”.

To really amp up excitement surrounding the new Geo products, Tenga is offering customers the chance to win “a sofa that makes humanity feel good”.

While Tenga doesn’t mention any built-in function that physically makes the sofas and their users “feel good”, they do come filled with beads and washable covers that feel gel-like to the touch.

The sofas are also stretchy and malleable like the Geo products, and Tenga says winners will be able to “enjoy themselves” while being hugged by the “soft and fleshy” sofas.

▼ So you know what that means…

The competition to win one of the three sofas is open to people over the age of 18 residing in Japan, and excludes high school students. To enter, follow the official Tenga Twitter account, and retweet the following promotional tweet before noon (Japan time) on 31 January.

Three winners will be randomly selected and contacted via direct message on Twitter, with winners announced early February. Unfortunately, this time the products won’t be delivered to winners by bikini dancer delivery teams.

Source, images: Value Press

