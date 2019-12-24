‘Tis the season to be jolly and blow a load of streamers on all your friends

Tenga is the well-known brand behind Japan’s most popular line of masturbatory aids, and these days they’re becoming known for their clever marketing campaigns too.

Whether it’s anime robots or Valentine’s Day chocolates, there’s no end to Tenga’s weird and wonderful promotional ideas for their range of cup products, and now that we’re in the middle of the silly season, they’ve got just the thing to put a smile on our faces.

Called the Tenga Cracker, this new product looks like one of their popular suction cups…until you look at the bottom, where there’s a curved roll of cardboard just inside the opening.

That’s because instead of receiving like a Tenga cup, this one shoots out, letting you shower your friends, family and colleagues in a stream of flashy foil ribbons.

Kind of like a gag tin of peanuts where a snake pops out when you open the lid, the Tenga crackers make a hilarious addition to any Christmas party and a fun present for unsuspecting friends.

Tenga also suggests using the crackers for all sorts of celebratory occasions, like birthday parties and wedding receptions. And because the streamers remain connected to the cup after firing, clean-up has never been easier.

The crackers retail for 500 yen (US$4.57) each plus tax, and can be purchased at Tenga retailers and online. No word yet on whether or not these will become available in Tenga vending machines or delivered by bikini dancer delivery teams, but that might just be something Santa is saving for those on his naughty list next year.

Source, images: Value Press

