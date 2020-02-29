Can also be used to turn other snack foods into snack drinks.

Here are SoraNews24, we’ve got an especially deep respect, and ravenous hunger, for potato chips (especially when they’re covered in matcha chocolate or KFC-flavored). However, even we don’t sit down and eat a bag of chips as a formal meal.

Potato chips are at their most delicious when you munch on them while doing something else, like watching TV, playing video games, or checking the Internet’s undisputed most important website. It’s just common sense, since they’re a snack food…but what if they were a snack drink?

That’s the revolutionary new idea from Zyplus, a company headquartered in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture. Zyplus’ primary products are wellness items like wrist, knee, and ankle supporters, but the company also makes something called the Poterapper that lets you “drink” potato chips.

At first glance, the Poterapper looks sort of like an adapter for hookng up your washing machine. It’s composed of three parts, top, middle, and bottom pieces, as shown above. Those three parts, though, plus a pair of scissors, are all you need to make the magic happen.

First, cut off a corner of the bag and slide the bottom piece. Then place the middle piece over the bottom piece, with the bag’s material sandwiched between their contact patch, and screw the two pieces together. Finally, screw the top piece, which is a cap, onto the middle piece.

And with that, you’ve now got a spout for your bag of chips!

Now that you’ve got your equipment set up, the final step is to turn your chips into drinkable form by pressing and squeezing the bag to break them into smaller pieces that can easily flow through the spout. We suppose you could also toss the bag around the room or dropkick it, but you’ll want to be gentle enough that it doesn’t rip.

By turning chips into a drink, Zyplus says you can avoid the unpleasant problems of potato chip grease, which is delicious to eat but unpleasant to look at, transferring from your fingers to your electronic devices and controls, or onto the fabric of your sofa or carpet (or your sheets; hey, we’re not here to judge you for eating chips in bed if that’s your thing). The company is quick to point out that as long as they come in a bag, Potrapper can also be used for non-potato-based snack foods, like popcorn, chocolate-covered rice puffs, or kakipi rice crackers.

▼ Cereal and granola are also often sold in bags in Japan, so in theory you could pour in some milk and drink your breakfast through the Poterapper.

The Poterapper can be purchased through Amazon here for 858 yen (US$7.80).

