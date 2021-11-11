A revolution in chip design.

Since the dawn of the potato chip, humanity has struggled to fully control it. Like the Sirens of Anthemoessa, they draw us in with their delicious flavors and crunchy textures, only to leave us ruined on the rocky shores of stained papers and greasy game controllers. We have tried to overcome this using technology with cute names such as Poterapper and Potechinote, but maybe this approach has been backwards all along. Perhaps we shouldn’t be trying to change the way we eat potato chips, but change the very nature of the chip itself.

▼ Poterapper

Image: ©SoraNews24

Accomplishing this risky feat took not only one but two major Japanese snack makers: Calbee, a leading authority on potato chip physics and chemistry; and Tokyo Banana, makers of the most famous souvenir snack cakes in Japan’s capital. Both giants in their respective fields, they have combined their wealth of knowledge to forge Jaga Boulde. This brand of potato chip uses a revolutionary KGT manufacturing method, in which KGT stands for “Ko Ga Tenitsukinikui” or “hard to get powder on hands” in English.

▼ The powders in the picture are just to visualize the flavors and are not actually sprinkled on the chips

Conventional powder flavoring is certainly messy but necessary, as without it our chips would become mercilessly bland. KGT manufacturing, on the other hand, has found a way to maintain the same level of taste without using huge amounts of flavor dust.

The first step involves making extra-thick-cut chips, as this is important for the chip to hold the “oishisa no shizuku” or “globs of deliciousness.” These globs are essentially condensed versions of regular chip flavor powder but have been crafted under the supervision of the highly rated Tokyo eatery Hiroo Onogi to create four varieties.

▼ Dried bonito fish and kelp

▼ Shellfish broth and sea lettuce

▼ Japanese pepper and miso

▼ Beef broth and wasabi

Personally, just some BBQ flavored ones would’ve sufficed, but we can’t blame them for going all out on this evolution in potato chip technology. You can also see the influence of Tokyo Banana in their elegant gift boxes that each contain four bags for 756 yen ($6.68).

Unfortunately, these chips are a little hard to come by. They can be purchased from the Japanese online snack retailer PAQ to MOG or from a very limited number of brick-and-mortar stores. The official Jaga Boulde shop is in the Gransta shopping area of Tokyo Station. Meanwhile, Jaga Boulde will be sold at Grand Kiosk in Shin-Yokohama Station from 1 to 17 November. Following that, a special pop-up store will appear in the Seibu Department store in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, from 17 to 25 November.

▼ The Ikebukuro location

Those who have managed to get their hands on the chips so far have raved about them, calling them “the future of potato chips,” “the best chips I have ever eaten,” and “probably really good with beer.” The only way to find out if Jaga Boulde really lives up to this reputation and keeps your fingers clean is to try some, preferably while playing Smash Bros.

