When prepping your outfit for the next time you can actually leave the house without breaking any social distancing rules, don’t forget to rep your Poké-favs from this new, limited-edition collection.

As a franchise that’s about to hit its 25th anniversary, Pokémon has no dearth of merchandise and clothing items for fans to collect. Maybe you’re not so daring that you would be willing to shell out cash for Pikachu panties, but at least with LeSportsac’s newest collaboration with Pokémon, you can rep your love for Pokémon with over 10 different bags to choose from.

Four main prints will be offered through this collaboration. With the Pikachu Check Series and the Pokémon Pixel Lite, we get an assortment of bags arranging our favorite Pokémon into common patterns.

▼ Pikachu Check Series — 26,500 yen (US$246) for the weekender, 20,000 yen (US$185) for the handbag, and 24,000 yen (US$223) for the backpack

▼ Pokémon Pixel Lite — 21,500 yen (US$200) for the backpack, 6,200 yen (US$58) for the pouch, and 7,000 yen (US$65) for the tote

For those who want bags with a more subdued design, the Pikachu Fun and the Pokémon Dot series are perfect in relaying your passion for Pokémon. Complemented with red accents, the color balance of these bags are easy and pleasing to the eye.

▼ Pikachu Fun — 10,500 yen (US$98) for the easy-carry tote, 9,000 yen (US$84) for the crossbody, and 21,500 yen (US$200) for the backpack

▼ Pokémon Dot — 3,800 yen (US$36) for the three-sleeve cosmetic bag and 3,500 yen (US$33) for the smaller cosmetic bag

This special collaboration between LeSportsac and Pokémon also features a few special items, such as the Rare Crossbody Set, cosmetic bags featuring Pikachu, and a cute Pokéball wristlet.

▼ Each Pokéball bag of the Rare Crossbody Set is available for 12,500 yen (US$116) each. Now if only if there was a Master Ball version…

▼ Store your makeup, shaving kits, and essential toiletries in a small or medium cosmetic bag, respectively going for 4,600 yen (US$43) and 4,800 yen (US$45). The Pokéball wristlet can also be bought for 8,500 yen (US$79) via Pokémon Centers in Japan!

While the majority of the collection can only be purchased at LeSportsac, save for the Pokéball wristlet, one series in the collab is exclusively available at Pokémon Centers in Japan: the Pokémon Pixel series. Compared to the Pokémon Pixel Lite series, the bag pattern colors are more vivid and interested fans have access to a wider range of styles, including cosmetic bags and wallets.

All bags from the Pokémon collab will be available for purchase starting from April 22nd until supplies last. Diehard fans can purchase bags online via LeSportsac or at participating Pokémon Centers. If you’re scouting for more Pokémon gear to add to your collection, don’t forget to check out Japan’s casual clothing chain GU and its new, upcoming Pokémon line!

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!