“It was a dream, but it wasn’t a dream!” is the perfect tagline for these gorgeous Ghibli bags and pouches.

Japanese company Benelic, which operates the Studio Ghibli merchandise retail chain Donguri Kyowakoku, today announced their first-ever collaboration with New York’s famous bag brand LeSportsac, and the star of the range is Totoro from the 1988 anime film My Neighbour Totoro.

The My Neighbour Totoro Collection contains a total of 22 different bags and pouches, all based around the theme of “It was a dream, but it wasn’t a dream!” which ties in perfectly with the dream-like Totoro encounters from the film. The range consists of three designs that invite us to view the images from the point-of-view of Satsuki and Mei, the two girls from the film, and remind us that “when viewed by children, there are many discoveries to be made“.

The romantic “Totoro Botanical” is a beautiful print filled with tiny images of Totoro and soot sprites just waiting to be discovered, while the “Totoro Grey” has a chic grey colour scheme. Rounding off the collection are bright pops of colour with the star of the series standing tall on two pouches, along with a fresh sprout and little Totoro for company.

Let’s take a look at some of the highlights from the new range below!

▼ Totoro botanical Deluxe Everyday Bag (17,500 yen [US$163.77])

▼ Totoro grey Deluxe Everyday Bag (17,500 yen)

▼ Totoro botanical Emerald Tote (9,000 yen)

▼ Totoro grey Emerald Tote (9,000 yen)

▼ Totoro botanical Harper Bag (18,000 yen)

▼ Totoro grey Deluxe Med Weekender (19,500 yen)

▼ Totoro botanical Rectangular Cosmetic (3,200 yen)

▼ Totoro grey Rectangular Cosmetic (3,200 yen)

▼ It Wasn’t a Dream Square Cosmetic (3,500 yen)

▼ Glad Morning Square Cosmetic (3,500 yen)

The new collection will go on sale from 10 March at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, LeSportsac stores and online, and at a special pop-up store at Lazona Kawasaki Plaza, which will be open from 10-21 March.

We’ll definitely be marking the date on our calendar to purchase our favourites as soon as they’re released, because like last year’s limited-edition LeSportsac x Pokémon collection, these are sure to sell out fast!

