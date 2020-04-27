The busiest cat in the world is poised to keep watch over you while you drive — and as usual, she does it in style, as a super-cute dash cam.

We all know Hello Kitty is a hard worker who’s not picky at all about her jobs, especially if it’s for a good cause. This time, she’s ready to help keep you safe while driving in the form of a sleek dashboard camera that’s bound to add to a huge dose of kawaii to the interior of your car.

The KTR2000 dash cam from Seiwa Corportion definitely catches the eye, as you can see from the picture below.

The pink and black coloring creates a nice visual contrast, without making the camera look overly childish. Plus they’ve of course added Hello Kitty’s trademark ribbon, because it wouldn’t be Kitty without the ribbon, would it?

The details include a HELLO KITTY logo both on the front and back of the camera, and after looking at this, well… we think it’s safe to say that this has to be the cutest dash cam in automobile history.

And that’s not all. What makes this dash cam even more awesome is that it speaks to you in Hello Kitty’s voice! How’s that for making your driving experience more fun?

That’s right, the camera is programmed to say things like “Please drive safely,” “I’ll start recording now,” and “I’ll stop recording now,” all in a cute, high-pitched, Hello Kitty voice.

▼ A more detailed look at the camera.



Of course, the camera can’t just be a cute ornament. It has to serve its purpose as a dash cam, and it seems to fulfill that quite satisfactorily. We wouldn’t expect anything less from Hello Kitty, after all, would we?

The product description page describes the following features of the camera:

Records wide-range, full HD footage in 1920 x 1080 resolution.

Recording time of 2 hours 50 minutes.

Easy instant replay of recorded footage.

HDR/WDR function to adjust dark and bright areas.

Automatic repairing of fragmented image files to allow uninterrupted recording.

Automatic recording of any impact detected by the camera’s G sensor.

Easy, one-button photo generation even while recording.

▼ Here’s what the actual recorded footage looks like.

Plus, as a bonus you get a special Hello Kitty themed “dashboard camera now recording” sticker to let other drivers know everything is being recorded.

If you find the idea of driving with a speaking Hello Kitty gadget in your car irresistibly cool, the camera is available online through Sanrio’s official online shop and Rakuten Market shop, as well as from Amazon Japan for 13,600 yen (US$126).

While not exactly inexpensive, considering the more-than-adequate features of the camera, not to mention how outlandishly cute it is, the Kitty cam could be an option worth considering if you’re looking for a dashboard camera with some flair and style.

Hello Kitty may already have an impressive list of work responsibilities, ranging from hosting weddings to battling giant robots, but we’re always happy to see her keeping busy and spreading kawaii wherever she goes. And in this instance, we certainly hope she helps keeps many drivers safe!

[ Read in Japanese ]