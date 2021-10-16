The American cartoon superstars serve up some limited-edition classic chow in two big Japanese cities.

Who doesn’t love Tom and Jerry? The quintessential cat-and-mouse duo has been entertaining us with their antics for decades now, and due to the limited dialogue of their most famous shorts, they have an appeal that stretches across all manner of language barriers. They’ve gained a new lease of life on Japan’s chapter of the Cartoon Network channel, so there’s a whole new generation of fans of their technicolor slapstick antics.

▼ The official Japanese Twitter account uploads lots of fun clips and merchandise.

There’s such a fervent Tom and Jerry fandom in Japan that a pair of limited-time official cafés themed around the cast is open now, starting with an October 7 opening in Tokyo and then in Osaka on October 8. The former will open in Shinjuku’s Lumine EST, in the box&cafe space; the latter will open on the fourth floor of Abeno Q’s mall.

▼ The Tokyo version is shown decorated in animated splendor.

What can fans expect to dine upon at the Tom and Jerry Café? Well, Jerry’s bound to be happy as most of the meals center around that perennial favorite of cartoon mice: cheese. All three entrees star a healthy dollop of cheesy goodness: there’s Jerry’s Cheese Omelet Rice, a decadent fusion of Japanese and American comfort food; the Boom! Macaroni and Cheeseburger, which stuffs a cheesy helping of macaroni atop a hamburger patty; and lastly, the Rolling Meatball Pasta which is a serving of meatballs and pasta drizzled with melted cheese.

▼ The omelet rice costs 1,760 yen (US$15.51) and comes with soup.

▼ The burger costs 1,870 yen (US$16.48) and comes with chips!

▼ The 1,650 yen (US$14.54) Rolling Meatball Pasta is adorned with cute meatball-shaped Jerry and Tuffy cut-outs.

Any self-respecting themed café in Japan has a line-up of desserts, and these look scrumptious! First up is the Jerry and Tuffy Tiramisu, priced at 1,540 yen (US$13.57) which contains lots of luscious mascarpone cheese.

For those with a slightly more savory palate, the Chase! Cheese Set is a great shareable option: it comes with tiny cheese ice-cream parfaits, cheese tarts, and tasty tomato bruschetta for 2,860 yen (US$25.21).

If you want a bit more ice cream, why not indulge in the Be Happy Cheesecake Parfait, priced at 1,540 yen (US$13.57)? A mixture of blackcurrant and cream cheese ice creams are served with fresh fruit, and it’s topped with the iconic illustration of a cheese-shaped Jerry.

The café also serves Little Cake Plates, priced at 1,100 yen (US$9.69) each, with mascarpone cream cheese sandwiched in cake plus a tiny serving of cheesecake, and you can even pick whether Tom or Jerry is peeping out from your plate!

▼ Here’s Tom…

▼ …And there’s Jerry.

How about a beverage? Tom and Jerry each have a signature cream soda here, each priced at 900 yen (US$7.93).

▼ Tom’s is melon cream soda.

▼ Jerry’s is cranberry cream soda!

Also priced at 900 yen is the Cheese Cream Tea, starring a diving Tuffy. This drink contains black iced tea with a sweet cap of creamy cheese foam.

Slightly cheaper at 800 yen (US$7.05) is the signature Tom and Jerry Café Latte, which sports the café logo on top.

▼ And don’t worry, there’s plenty of cute merchandise on offer too.

The cafés were reportedly open as a way to celebrate Cheese Day, which falls on November 11, so they’ll remain open through November until November 14 (Osaka) and December 5 (Shinjuku). Don’t be caught out like Tom at the end of every episode—snap up your chance to attend before it dashes away!

Café information

Tom and Jerry Café Shinjuku

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Shinjuku 3-38-1 box&café space at B1F Lumine Est

東京都新宿区新宿3-38-1 ルミネエスト新宿 地下1階box&café space

Reserve a time slot

Tom and Jerry Café Osaka

Address: Osaka-fu, Osaka-shi, Abeno-ku, Abenosuji 1-6-1 Abeno Q’s Mall 4th floor

大阪府大阪市阿倍野区阿倍野筋1-6-1あべのキューズモール内 4階

Reserve a time slot

Source: Tom and Jerry Café via Kininaru Sokuhou

Images: PR Times

