Water-type starter is joined by two other Pokémon species for some relaxing summer fun.

On a summer day like today, when the temperature is soaring and the sun is shining, it feels like the perfect time to hit the beach. Unfortunately, while the weather conditions might be ideal for an afternoon frolicking in the surf with your friends, that’s not always what’s in the cards. You might live somewhere where the nearest coastline is too far away for a doable day trip. Maybe you or your friends have work or summer classes. Oh, and then there’s that whole global pandemic thing going on too.

But no matter what limiting factors may be in your way, as long as you’ve got a few minutes to spare, there’s a way to enjoy the sights and sounds of the beach, and one dude who’s always ready to keep you company: Squirtle.

The official Japanese Pokémon channel just posted a new video, but you don’t need to speak a word of Japanese to get the full experience, because it’s entirely dialogue-free. Titled Squirtle’s Day at the Beach, the sounds you’ll hear consist purely of the gentle crashing of the waves against the shore and the Water-type Pokémon’s shuffling footsteps in the sand.

This is the fourth entry in the official Pokémon ASMR video series, following the last installment which was released in the middle of winter starring Charmander and the sounds of a crackling fire. Since the whole point of a trip to the beach is to take it easy and enjoy yourself, Squirtle’s in no rush, and the video has a leisurely runtime of just over 15 minutes.

During that time, Squirtle shows off his master-level skills at living the slow life. He pops in and out of the water, where he floats along as the current carries him from one end of the screen to the other (and it’s oddly satisfying when he reaches the opposite end). Occasionally a Wingull glides by, and Squirtle playfully chases after, though never catches, it.

About the most productive thing Squirtle does is start building a sandcastle, until a seashell washes up on shore and he decides he’d rather play with that instead.

▼ Sure, go get it, little guy! After all, it’s your day at the beach. Just don’t forget to look back towards the sea when the Kyogre makes a surprise appearance at 13:48.

Somehow, even at 15 minutes long, the video leaves you wanting to listen to more, and we’ve already hit the replay button several times. With Squirtle and Charmander now both having seasonal ASMR videos, it’s likely only a matter of time until remaining member of the original starter trio Bulbasaur gets one too (maybe the sound of walking over crisp fallen leaves in autumn?), but for the time being, we’re happy to spend the rest of the summer at the beach with Squirtle.

Source: YouTube/ポケモン公式YouTubeチャンネル via Hachima Kiko

Images: YouTube/ポケモン公式YouTubeチャンネル

