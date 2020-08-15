Birthday pooch is very happy with his present.

The word “Pokémon” is a shortened version of “Pocket Monster.” Really, though, in terms of how they look and act, a lot of the most popular Pokémon species feel less like monsters and more like just animals.

That’s especially true for Yamper, a Pokémon first found in the Pokémon Sword and Shield games. Yes, the Electric-type Pocket Monster is capable of learning fantastic powers like Thunderbolt and Electro Ball, but Yamper is pretty obviously a dog, and with its short legs and standing ears, looks to have been especially influenced by our real-world Corgi breed.

So when Mugi, a Corgi living in Japan, was celebrating his second birthday, his owners figured a full-size Yamper plushie would be the perfect gift, and judging by Mugi’s reaction in this video, they were right.

Mugi is instantly excited by the new arrival, which is almost as big as he is. “You’ve got a new friend!” his owners happily tell him, and while Mugi is instantly interested in playing, he seems pretty sure that while Yamper looks like a dog, he’s actually a chew toy.

▼ “If it feels so good to bite these ears, that must be what they’re for, right?” Mugi looks to be thinking.

Mugi’s owners point out that he’s much gentler when frolicking with other dogs, but with a plushie, he knows he’s free to be a little more rambunctious, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be getting tired of his birthday present anytime soon.

If you’d like to see more of what Mugi is up to, he’s got his own YouTube channel and Twitter account. Meanwhile, if you’d like a Yamper of your own, the stuffed animal is available for order here through the Pokémon Center online shop, and looks like he’d make a great addition to any fan’s home, even if all your “pets” are of the plushie variety.

Source: YouTube/コーギーむぎ via IT Media

Images: YouTube/コーギーむぎ

