Visual metaphor for the season promises to be beautiful and delicious.

Japan doesn’t have any major November holidays, so soon after Halloween ends, Christmas decorations and yuletide treats start showing up. For example, Starbucks Japan brought out its Christmas-themed Berry x Berry Frappuccino on November 1, so early that the limited-time drink will be gone from the menu by the time we get to December.

But don’t worry, Starbucks is still giving us a Christmas present we can enjoy all the way up to Christmas day with the Matcha Matcha White Chocolate Frappuccino.

This isn’t Starbucks’ first green tea dessert drink, but it does sound extra-special (and extra-tasty). The drink is made with a fragrant matcha sauce with a rich, pleasantly bitter flavor mixed with a sweet but not overpowering white chocolate syrup, marbled to resemble a verdant Christmas tree partially covered in freshly fallen snow, A similar aesthetic comes with the topping, crumbled matcha brownie bits dusted with powdered sugar.

As Starbucks Japan often does, it’s simultaneously rolling out a latte version as well, the steamed milk-base Matcha Matcha White Chocolate latte.

Prices start at 590 yen (US$5.60) for a tall Matcha Matcha White Chocolate Frappuccino or 450 for a short latte. Both drinks will be available from November 25 to December 25.

Source: Starbucks via Entabe

Images: Starbucks

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!