The installation hopes to bring fun and excitement to Shibuya Scramble.

Tokyo’s Shibuya Scramble is an iconic landmark. With the intersection constantly swarming with hundreds of people and illuminated with bright, flashing billboards, Shibuya Scramble is instantly recognisable to anyone worldwide. The intersection also happens to be one of the busiest places in Tokyo, with over 320,000 people crossing it daily.

And from October 26 there’s been a new addition to the neon cityscape; the Coca-Cola company’s ‘Shibuya Coke Vision‘ installation, which stands 40 meters (131 feet) above the ground on top of the Q FRONT building. With over 170,000 LED lights used to make the illuminations, the display is quite the sight to behold. The installation is huge, too; coming in at 175 square meters (or around 1880 square feet).

▼ The New York Coca-Cola billboard

The ‘Shibuya Coke Vision’ project has actually been in development since way back in 2017. A similar billboard project was created in New York, featuring a 3D billboard. The New York billboard garnered a lot of attention and excitement, and the Coca-Cola company wanted to create something with a similar feeling in Japan.

There will be different content broadcast depending on the time of day that you go to see it.

Dance! runs between 9a.m and 5p.m and will appear for 15 seconds.

Kanpai! runs between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for 30 seconds.

Illusion runs between 5 p.m. and midnight for 30 seconds.

Hologram runs between 5 p.m. and midnight for 30 seconds.

Polar Bear runs between 5 p.m. and midnight for 30 seconds.

For those planning to head out and see it right away, you might want to hold off visiting Shibuya for a while, lest you wish to incur the wrath of the mayor of Shibuya himself. But you don’t need to even leave your room to catch a glimpse of it — see it in action here:

And if you’re missing out on the annual Halloween fun times at the Shibuya Scramble crossing, worry not! You can still visit the intersection from the comfort of your own home!

Source: PR Times

Featured image: Pakutaso

Insert images: PR Times

