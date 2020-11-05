Bath time is only one of many times these critters cuteness can put your heart at ease.
The current U.S. presidential election is one of the most divisive political contests in decades for the country. With results still too close to call, the eventual winning candidate’s margin of victory is likely to be a slim one, leaving the nation and those affected by its choice of leader in a state of sustained anxiety, and many likely to be upset about the outcome, regardless of who wins.
Thankfully, Spencer Bokat-Lindell, writing for the New York Times, put together a list of tips to deal with all of the election-related stress, and surprisingly, one of his recommendations is sourced from Japan: watching videos of capybaras taking baths!
“analog activities, like writing your thoughts out by hand, can slow your thoughts too. [New York Times Magazine writer Jenna] Wortham recommends taking a bath, where your screens can’t follow…If you’re not much of a bath person, watch this video of capybaras taking a yuzu-scented one instead.”
Depending on what part of the world you live in, capybaras might not be regular residents of your local zoos. In Japan, though, the world’s largest (and chillest) rodents have always been crowd pleasers, because in addition to being extremely cute, they love taking long soaks in tubs of hot water during the fall and winter months, mirroring Japan’s enthusiasm for onsen hot spring bathing culture.
よくわからないけど、選挙の時はカピバラのゆず湯を見るのがいいんだって？#カピバラ #伊豆シャボテン動物公園 pic.twitter.com/SFiIMK3Dl3— うさ＠カピバラだらけ (@usa0831) November 4, 2020
To keep the creatures cozy and comfy, many facilities set up their capybara tubs similar to the ones at Japanese hot spring resorts and bathhouses.
🍊おれんじ風呂♨️— 🍁妖怪栗三昧🌰 (@kurinoigaiga) January 13, 2019
那須どうぶつ王国 カピバラ 2019/01 pic.twitter.com/84AtfPgCCi
For example, there’s the practice of yuzuburo and mikanburo, tossing whole yuzu citrus fruits or mikan (mandarin oranges) into the water to enhance its aroma with a refreshing, relaxing element.
今日は良い風呂の日という事で、— kaisan36 (@kaisan36) November 26, 2017
いしかわ動物園のカピバラ湯 pic.twitter.com/MUYygWPLPS
Capybara are, of course, big fans of rotemburo (outdoor baths), and you’ll also often find them enjoying utaseyu. Literally translating to “striking bathwater,” utaseyu is a Japanese bath design where a stream of water cascades into the tub from above, so that the bather can sit underneath it for a massage effect that works stiffness nd soreness out of joints and muscles.
しっぽりと、タライ風呂。#カピバラ #水豚 #伊豆シャボテン動物公園 pic.twitter.com/pYz4gXRJrt— カピバラ写真家〇渡辺克仁 (@capybarahp) March 27, 2020
Capybara have no qualms about communal bathing, with both kazokuburo (bathing together as a family) and konyoku (mixed-gender bathing) being nothing they bat an eye at. However, some of them also enjoy the luxury of taruburo, a barrel-like wooden bathtub that’s generally for a single occupant.
▼ Taruburo with utaseyu
本日、カピバラのユメが今年初、桶風呂に入りました👏— 智光山公園こども動物園【公式】 (@ChikozanZoo) November 16, 2019
そんなカピバラやニホンザルが温泉に入る姿が見れる動物温泉が11月23日土曜日から始まります！
23日、24日には、お湯に薔薇を浮かべたカピ"薔薇"風呂も行うので、ぜひみなさんお越しください！
詳しくはこちら→ https://t.co/9Q4rdGKszw pic.twitter.com/Zmq6FQHKlR
Here’s a capybara indulging in yukimiburo (“snow-viewing bath”), the enticing contrast of immersing yourself in hot water while gazing out at frost-covered scenery.
カピバラ流 雪の日の楽しみ方。— 須坂市動物園【公式】 (@suzakazoo) January 21, 2017
雪見風呂。 pic.twitter.com/prmSYcpdse
▼ A capybara with steam coming off its head after an extended soak
風呂上がり♨️— 須坂市動物園【公式】 (@suzakazoo) January 12, 2019
できたて肉まんの如く湯気を出すカピバラたち。#カピバラ #温泉 pic.twitter.com/0kEthGL88k
Late autumn is when Japanese zoos start switching their capybara baths over from cool to warm water, which means sometimes fall foliage falls into the tub.
紅葉風呂🍁をカピバラのまる君のためにご用意しました♨️— 草津熱帯圏 (@nettaiken932) October 27, 2020
いつものお風呂より楽しそうです🤗#草津熱帯圏#カピバラ#紅葉#紅葉風呂 pic.twitter.com/bNSvXw5Xl6
And since Japan never misses an opportunity for a pun, here’s a capybara bara (rose) bath.
カピ薔薇風呂すごく綺麗でした✨#伊豆シャボテン動物公園 #カピバラ pic.twitter.com/GpTCy65Hiz— うさ＠カピバラだらけ (@usa0831) March 15, 2020
Capybaras’ ability to provide soothing emotional comfort (iyasareru, to use the Japanese term) isn’t limited to when they’re in the bath, though, As we recently were reminded, they also eat with gusto and contagious joy.
バナナ🍌に顔をつけると、また可愛さがUPしますね😊#草津熱帯圏#カピバラ#バナナ pic.twitter.com/NpWfUrS2cl— 草津熱帯圏 (@nettaiken932) November 4, 2020
▼ This one can even stand on its hind legs to snag a treat!
食事#クリ #カピバラ #東山動植物園 pic.twitter.com/RHQXVkkxDw— 池田 米造 (@0811yone) November 1, 2020
Capybara’s mastery of relaxation also extends to an ability to sublimely snooze.
ごろん、ずーとごろん。#カピバラ #水豚 #capybara #長崎バイオパーク pic.twitter.com/xsEWhuhXAq— カピバラ写真家〇渡辺克仁 (@capybarahp) October 30, 2020
▼ Check out that ear wiggle!
おやすみアイスちゃんたち💤#カピバラ どのこかな？#モナカ #ソウ #パピコ #王子動物園— たらこ (@tarakoxiang) November 3, 2020
📹2020年10月23日 pic.twitter.com/9Yr3Nsxuwr
But maybe the sweetest thing of all about capybara is seeing how they can get along with other members of the animal kingdom.
カピバラさん、誰とでも仲良くなれるやん pic.twitter.com/VxEoallEEI— 世界の🌐衝撃事件簿 (@sekaisyogeki) November 1, 2020
Because no matter what happens, it’s always important to remember to be nice to others.
Related: New York Times via Hachima Kiko
Top image: Wikipedia/Pastern
● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
Leave a Reply