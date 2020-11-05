Bath time is only one of many times these critters cuteness can put your heart at ease.

The current U.S. presidential election is one of the most divisive political contests in decades for the country. With results still too close to call, the eventual winning candidate’s margin of victory is likely to be a slim one, leaving the nation and those affected by its choice of leader in a state of sustained anxiety, and many likely to be upset about the outcome, regardless of who wins.

Thankfully, Spencer Bokat-Lindell, writing for the New York Times, put together a list of tips to deal with all of the election-related stress, and surprisingly, one of his recommendations is sourced from Japan: watching videos of capybaras taking baths!

“analog activities, like writing your thoughts out by hand, can slow your thoughts too. [New York Times Magazine writer Jenna] Wortham recommends taking a bath, where your screens can’t follow…If you’re not much of a bath person, watch this video of capybaras taking a yuzu-scented one instead.”

Depending on what part of the world you live in, capybaras might not be regular residents of your local zoos. In Japan, though, the world’s largest (and chillest) rodents have always been crowd pleasers, because in addition to being extremely cute, they love taking long soaks in tubs of hot water during the fall and winter months, mirroring Japan’s enthusiasm for onsen hot spring bathing culture.

To keep the creatures cozy and comfy, many facilities set up their capybara tubs similar to the ones at Japanese hot spring resorts and bathhouses.

For example, there’s the practice of yuzuburo and mikanburo, tossing whole yuzu citrus fruits or mikan (mandarin oranges) into the water to enhance its aroma with a refreshing, relaxing element.

Capybara are, of course, big fans of rotemburo (outdoor baths), and you’ll also often find them enjoying utaseyu. Literally translating to “striking bathwater,” utaseyu is a Japanese bath design where a stream of water cascades into the tub from above, so that the bather can sit underneath it for a massage effect that works stiffness nd soreness out of joints and muscles.

Capybara have no qualms about communal bathing, with both kazokuburo (bathing together as a family) and konyoku (mixed-gender bathing) being nothing they bat an eye at. However, some of them also enjoy the luxury of taruburo, a barrel-like wooden bathtub that’s generally for a single occupant.

▼ Taruburo with utaseyu

Here’s a capybara indulging in yukimiburo (“snow-viewing bath”), the enticing contrast of immersing yourself in hot water while gazing out at frost-covered scenery.

▼ A capybara with steam coming off its head after an extended soak

Late autumn is when Japanese zoos start switching their capybara baths over from cool to warm water, which means sometimes fall foliage falls into the tub.

And since Japan never misses an opportunity for a pun, here’s a capybara bara (rose) bath.

Capybaras’ ability to provide soothing emotional comfort (iyasareru, to use the Japanese term) isn’t limited to when they’re in the bath, though, As we recently were reminded, they also eat with gusto and contagious joy.

▼ This one can even stand on its hind legs to snag a treat!

Capybara’s mastery of relaxation also extends to an ability to sublimely snooze.

▼ Check out that ear wiggle!

But maybe the sweetest thing of all about capybara is seeing how they can get along with other members of the animal kingdom.

Because no matter what happens, it’s always important to remember to be nice to others.

Related: New York Times via Hachima Kiko

Top image: Wikipedia/Pastern

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!