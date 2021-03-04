Collected volume is sized to fit the hands of the Titans themselves.

The Attack on Titan manga began in 2009, and it’s scheduled to come to an end next month when its final chapter is published in the April 9 issue of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. A 12-year run is an impressive accomplishment in the modern manga world, and several years more than creator Hajime Isoyama previously envisioned, but it’ll still be kind of sad to say good-bye to the story of brave heroes and pantless giants.

So as a salute to one of the biggest manga hits of the past decade, publisher Kodansha is printing the biggest comic book of all time.

The Titan-sized Attack on Titan is exactly what it bills itself as: a collected volume of the manga sized so that it could be read by the series gigantic monsters. Specifically, it’s scaled to fit the hands of protagonist Eren in his 15-meter (49-foot) tall Attack Titan form.

▼ Titan-sized Attack on Titan, with a regular human-sized Attack on Titan collected volume at the lower left corner for size reference.

The colossal comic, with its cover in place, measures 101 centimeters (3.3 feet) in length by 71.5 centimeters in width, which Kodansha says is larger than the current Guinness World Records holder for largest comic book. It contains Attack on Titan’s first two chapters, but don’t expect to read it while lying in bed, since it weighs 13.7 kilograms (30.2 pounds).

▼ Though it’s big enough that you could almost sleep on top of it.

Attack on Titan is a constant best-seller, but Kodansha realizes that this is something for only the hardest of hardcore fans, and so only 100 copies of the Titan-sized Attack on Titan will be printed, priced at 150,000 yen (US$1,449).

Order applications can be made here through the Kodansha Online Store starting March 6, with shipping scheduled for this May.

